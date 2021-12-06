ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already...

www.billboard.com

Evening Star

BTS to take 'extended period of rest'

BTS are taking an “extended period of rest". In August 2019, the K-Pop septet - comprising J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V - announced they were taking an extended break from the spotlight, but returned to work a month later. And over the weekend, the 'IDOL' hitmakers' label...
THEATER & DANCE
Den of Geek

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

In the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good reason. BTS opening up new social media accounts would always be big news, but the fact that these handles are specific to each member—with Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all launching their own handle (if you were wondering, JK’s handle is the best)—is incredibly interesting. While members often post their own messages, photos, or videos via BTS’ group handles on Twitter and Weverse, this is the first time that individual distinction has been formalized as separate accounts. The biggest band in the world doesn’t do anything without a well thought out plan behind the action—whether that plan is motivated by business, mental health, social good, artistic expression, or some combination of all of the above. As we move into a self-described “new chapter” in the Korean group’s history, and the members grow older and more into themselves, the individual Instagram accounts suggest a period of more articulated individual expression for BTS.
INTERNET
musictimes.com

BTS Pronounces Extended Period Of Rest: What Are The Singers Up To This Coming Holidays?

It was another year when BigHit Music announced BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." The official Twitter account of the group's agency, tweeted on Sunday, saying, "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour.'"
THEATER & DANCE
101 WIXX

You can now individually follow the members of BTS

BTS fans have long wondered why its members never had their separate media accounts, but that finally changed after the septet announced an “extended period of rest.”. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V now have their very own social media accounts on Instagram, which you can follow. Everyone amassed over 18 million follows since launching their accounts on Monday, but V currently has the most, with 20.5 million as of early Tuesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
thebrag.com

Everything that happened since the members of BTS joined Instagram

So, ICYMI, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram yesterday. Here’s all the chaos that happened after they did. All I want for Christmas… is an OT7 BTS selfie on their personal Instagram accounts! Because they do that now. ICYMI, all seven members of BTS – the world’s biggest boyband – opened their personal Instagram accounts yesterday, and well, Christmas came early.
THEATER & DANCE
MIX 108

The Individual Members of BTS Finally Joined Instagram: Here Are Their Handles and First-Ever Posts!

All seven members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have finally made their solo debuts on Instagram. The superstar music group boasts more than 55 million followers and nearly 1,000 posts on their official group Instagram. Now their fans can keep up with the individual members of BTS via their own verified accounts on the app.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Audiomack Launches Fan-Engagement Feature ‘Supporters’

Streaming service Audiomack unveils a novel feature that will enable loyal fans to tip their favorite artist’s music. Dubbed “Supporters” and announced today (Dec. 7), the innovation works both ways by creating a new revenue stream for recording artists, while giving fans a much deeper connection with their music heroes.
INTERNET
#The Bangtan Boys#Rkive#Agustd#J Hope#Big Hit
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Instagram plans to bring back chronological feed next year, top exec says

Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified for the first time before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday as lawmakers question the app's impact on the mental health of younger users. During his testimony, Mosseri said Instagram is planning to bring back a version of its news feed that would give users the...
INTERNET
dexerto.com

Player #067 from MrBeast’s Squid Game blows up on Instagram in just 5 days

Following the success of MrBeast’s viral recreation of the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ Player #067 is channeling the energy of her original counterpart and is blowing up on Instagram. Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung soared in popularity when the Netflix show first aired. The original Player #067 went...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

ICYMI, You Can Delete Photos From Carousels on Instagram — Here's How

Another day, another new tech feature that allows me to fix my social media mistakes. In November 2021, a long-awaited new Instagram feature finally rolled out, allowing you to delete photos from an Instagram photo carousel with ease. The new feature couldn't be easier to use, and it makes me wonder why I still can't edit tweets or have my Instagram captions written for me, but I'll take what I can get.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Fans think BTS members are like boomers on Instagram discovering new features of the app

Earlier today, BTS members surprised their fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in about eight years since their debut. On December 6, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - each opened up their Instagram to fill with their photos and decorate their page according to each of their individual personalities.
CELL PHONES
allkpop.com

"How did Jin get that user ID?" Netizens are reacting to all the BTS members getting personal Instagram accounts

On December 6, the BTS members surprised their fans by opening their own individual Instagram accounts. Over the seven years of promoting, the BTS members did not have individual accounts and only had the group account managed by the agency. Many fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time and quickly moved to follow the members' pages.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

BTS Is Taking a "Period of Rest" Ahead of a "New Chapter"

K-pop chart-toppers BTS will be taking a “period of rest,” according to a statement posted to Twitter by the group’s management team, Big Hit Music. “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS, who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement read. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Jennie Still Receives Hate on Instagram for BTS V's Mistake

After BTS V's "following" blunder, BLACKPINK Jennie still receives harsh comments on Instagram. Keep reading to know more. BLACKPINK Jennie Still Receives Hate for BTS V's 'Following' Mistake. BTS V gathered too much attention after he accidentally followed BLACKPINK Jennie's Instagram account. On December 7, there was an online commotion...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Instagram will now tell users when to take a break from app

Instagram is rolling out a slew of new features, including one that urges users to take a break and others designed to protect kids, the company announced Tuesday — one day before CEO Adam Mosseri is slated to testify before lawmakers. Mosseri said in a blog post Tuesday that the...
CELL PHONES
BlogHer

Instagram Users Love These Top-Rated Photo Editing Apps

After just a decade, Instagram has over 1 billion active users, 500 million of which use Instagram Stories daily. Additionally, one-half of the aforementioned accounts follow at least one business. Considering all of these stats, you’re going to really need to level up your Instagram game if you want to get noticed. Here’s a curated list of user-friendly apps to strengthen your Instagram strategy overnight. For Instagram Posts Use these apps to filter, crop, or add effects to your Instagram photos without being limited to what Instagram has to offer. Lightroom Lightroom on a mobile phone is an excellent place to perfect a photo...
CELL PHONES
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
CELEBRITIES

