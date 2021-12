With the owner-imposed MLB lockout -- here's a quick fact check of commissioner Rob Manfred's claims, by the way -- one of the many pieces of business that has been affected is the posting of Japanese star Seiya Suzuki. He was posted on Nov. 22 and once the owners decided to proceed with their "defensive" lockout, the 30-day posting clock was frozen. When the lockout ends, Suzuki still has around three weeks to come to an agreement with an MLB team.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO