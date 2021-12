Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets. Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.

