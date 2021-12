Finding the right gift for someone can be stressful. Am I putting enough thought into this? Am I putting too much thought into this? Sometimes, I overthink gift-giving to the point of forgetting what my wife even likes. It's a good thing Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, my anniversary, and my wife's birthday happen only once a year. This year, we had a baby so a "push present" was in order as well. Fellas, look that one up and live to see another day.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO