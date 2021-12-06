ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Synergistic effects of exosomal crocin or curcumin compounds and HPV L1-E7 polypeptide vaccine construct on tumor eradication in C57BL/6 mouse model.

 4 days ago

Elnaz Abbasifarid, Azam Bolhassani, Shiva Irani, Fattah Sotoodehnejadnematalahi. Cervical cancer is the most common malignant tumor in females worldwide. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is associated with the occurrence of cervical cancer. Thus, developing an effective and low-cost vaccine against HPV infection, especially in developing countries...

Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#C57bl 6#Hpv#Shiva#Exocrocin#Exocurcumin#Ctl
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Vaccines: Vascular Inflammation Common Risk After Vaccination

PULS Test vascular inflammation biomarkers and scores reveal risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (ACS) which can be increased in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinated patients. Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests

Women getting vaccinated against the cancer-causing human papillomavirus -- HPV -- now need two or three shots, but an African clinical trial suggests a single dose is just as effective. The finding could speed up the immunization process in developing countries with high levels of HPV-related cancers and protect many...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Two common compounds show effectiveness against COVID-19 virus in early testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Enhanced anticancer response of curcumin- and piperine-loaded lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels against U-251 MG glioblastoma multiforme.

Bilal Javed, Xinyi Zhao, Daxiang Cui, James Curtin, Furong Tian. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and commonly diagnosed brain cancer and is highly resistant to routine chemotherapeutic drugs. The present study involves the synthesis of Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogel, loaded with curcumin and piperine, to treat GBM. The ongoing study has the application potential to (1) overcome the limitations of drugs biodistribution, (2) enhance the toxicity of anticancer drugs against GBM, and (3) identify the drugs uptake pathway. Atom transfer radical polymerization was used to synthesize the Lignin-g-PNIPAM network, crosslinked with the gold nanoparticles (GNPs) to self-assemble into nanogels. The size distribution and morphological analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded gold nanogels are spherical and exist in the size of 180 nm. The single and combinatorial toxicity effects of curcumin- and piperine-loaded Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels were studied against U-251 MG GBM cells. A cytotoxicity analysis displayed anticancer properties. ICof curcumin- and piperine-loaded gold nanogels were recorded at 30μM and 35 μM, respectively. Immunostaining and Western blot analysis confirmed the protein expression of caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 in cells treated with drug-loaded nanogels. Kinetic drug release revealed 86% release of hybrid curcumin-piperine from gold nanogel after 250 min at pH 4. Atomicabsorption spectroscopic analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded nanogels have better internalization or association with the cancer cells than the GNPs or nano-gels alone. Morphological studies further confirmed that the curcumin and piperine nanogels penetrate the cells via endocytic pathways andinduce caspase-3-related apoptosis. The experimental evidence shows the enhanced properties of combinatorial curcumin-piperine gold nanogels (IC50: 21 μM) to overcome the limitations of conventional chemotherapeutic treatments of glioma cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

The hepatoprotective effect of piperine against thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis.

The Hepatoprotective Effect of Piperine Against Thioacetamide-Induced Liver Fibrosis in Mice: The Involvement of miR-17 and TGF-β/Smads Pathways. Liver fibrosis is characterized by a series of events including activation of quiescent hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) into proinflammatory, contractile, and fibrogenic myofibroblasts, which is the primary trigger for the fibrogenesis process. HSC activation involves many signaling pathways such as the TGF-β/smads pathway. Specific microRNAs have been identified to play a crucial role in the activation of HSCsvarious signaling pathways. Piperine has recently been studied as a promising anti-fibrotic agent against pancreatic fibrosis through altering the TGF-β1/Smad pathway. Hence, the current study evaluated the beneficial effects of piperine in thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis in mice through the modulation of miRNA-17 and TGF-β/smads pathways. Mice were allocated into three groups randomly. Thioacetamide was used to induce liver fibrosis for 6 weeks. Starting from the fourth week of the experiment, mice were treated with piperine daily for 21 days. Piperine treatment resulted in a significant downregulation of miRNA-17 expression, leading to the restoration of smad-7 accompanied with marked inhibition of TGF-β/smads signaling with further suppression of the activated HSCs and collagen deposition in the hepatocytes. In conclusion, piperine has the potential to be a promising therapeutic drug for the treatment of liver fibrosis through inhibiting the TGF-β/smads pathway.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Uncovering a promising use case for exosomes

By Sara Vaccar, Carnegie Mellon University, Department Of Biomedical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, Department of Biomedical Engineering. Extracellular vesicles—or exosomes, as they are more commonly known—continue to be a curious research focus for the scientific community. Once assumed to be waste materials secreted by cells, exosomes have recently been identified as mail carriers, serving an essential role in cell-to-cell communication by acting as delivery vehicles between cells. New research from Carnegie Mellon University and UPMC explores a new use case for exosomes: Delivering growth factors like bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) for bone healing.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

In vitro evaluation of antioxidant and anticancer activity of lemongrass.

Evaluation of Antioxidant and Anticancer Activity of Lemongrass ((D.C.) Stapf). Daiane Pan, Larissa Machado, Claudia Giuliano Bica, Alencar Kolinski Machado, Jovani Antônio Steffani, Francine Carla Cadoná. Article Affiliation:. Daiane Pan. Abstract:. Cancer is considered a multifactorial disease and its development could be associated with several factors, for example, rotenone exposition....
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin alleviates ovariectomy-induced metabolic dysfunction through regulating estrogen receptor β.

Crocetin Alleviates Ovariectomy-Induced Metabolic Dysfunction through Regulating Estrogen Receptorβ. Xiaoling Liu, Ziqi Wang, Xintong Song, Xinyu Chang, Er Zu, Xiaowei Ma, Momoe Sukegawa, Dongchun Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang. Article Affiliation:. Xiaoling Liu. Abstract:. Metabolic dysfunction (MD) is a major health problem threatening the life quality of menopausal women. Saffron has...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis.

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis. Ya-Wen Zhang, Ling-Lan Tu, Yi Zhang, Jie-Chao Pan, Gao-Li Zheng, Li-Na Yin. Liver fibrosis is a major global health concern. Management of chronic liver disease is severely restricted in clinics due to ineffective treatment approaches. However,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity.

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity. Avicenna J Phytomed. 2021 Nov-Dec;11(6):622-632. PMID: 34804899. Abstract Author(s):. Vahid Jamshidi, Seyed Ali Hashemi, Azadeh Khalili, Parviz Fallah, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadian-Attari, Leila Beikzadeh, Roham Mazloom, Parvaneh Najafizadeh, Gholamreza Bayat. Article Affiliation:. Vahid Jamshidi. Abstract:
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Synergistic Antibiofilm Efficacy of Thymol and Piperine in Combination with Three Aminoglycoside Antibiotics againstBiofilms.

Borel Bisso Ndezo, Christian Ramsès Tokam Kuaté, Jean Paul Dzoyem. Background: Thymol and piperine are two naturally occurring bioactive compounds with several pharmacological activities. In this study, their antibiofilm potential either alone or in combination with three aminoglycoside antibiotics was evaluated against a biofilm of. Methods: Determination of antimicrobial susceptibility...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Senolytic effects of quercetin in an in vitro model of pre-adipocytes and adipocytes induced senescence

The dysfunction of adipose tissue with aging and the accumulation of senescent cells has been implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic diseases. Recently interventions capable of reducing the burden of senescent cells and in particular the identification of a new class of drugs termed senolytics have been object of extensive investigation. We used an in vitro model of induced senescence by treating both pre-adipocytes as well as mature adipocytes with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) at a sub-lethal concentration for 3Â h for three consecutive days, and hereafter with 20 uM quercetin at a dose that in preliminary experiments resulted to be senolytic without cytotoxicity. H2O2 treated pre-adipocytes and adipocytes showed typical senescence-associated features including increased beta-galactosidase activity (SA-ÃŸ-gal) and p21, activation of ROS and increased expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The treatment with quercetin in senescent pre-adipocytes and adipocytes was associated to a significant decrease in the number of the SA-Î²-gal positive cells along with the suppression of ROS and of inflammatory cytokines. Besides, quercetin treatment decreased miR-155-5p expression in both models, with down-regulation of p65 and a trend toward an up-regulation of SIRT-1 in complete cell extracts. The senolytic compound quercetin could affect AT ageing by reducing senescence, induced in our in vitro model by oxidative stress. The downregulation of miRNA-155-5p, possibly through the modulation of NF-ÎºB and SIRT-1, could have a key role in the effects of quercetin on both pre-adipocytes and adipocytes.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system.

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system in mice. Rongfeng Huang, Jiayu Li, Maolin Liao, Li Ma, Irakoze Laurent, Xiaojing Lin, Yunqi Zhang, Rufei Gao, Yubin Ding, Xiaoqiu Xiao. Article Affiliation:. Rongfeng Huang. Abstract:. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a common...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Habitual Miso (Fermented Soybean Paste) Consumption Is Associated with Glycemic Variability in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Cross-Sectional Study.

Fuyuko Takahashi, Yoshitaka Hashimoto, Ayumi Kaji, Ryosuke Sakai, Akane Miki, Takuro Okamura, Noriyuki Kitagawa, Hiroshi Okada, Naoko Nakanishi, Saori Majima, Takafumi Senmaru, Emi Ushigome, Masahide Hamaguchi, Mai Asano, Masahiro Yamazaki, Michiaki Fukui. Article Affiliation:. Fuyuko Takahashi. Abstract:. Glycemic control, including glycemic variability, is important for the prevention of diabetic vascular...
HEALTH

