Individual and facility-level factors associated with women's receipt of immediate postpartum family planning counseling in Ethiopia: results from national surveys of women and health facilities

 4 days ago

BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2021 Dec 5;21(1):809. doi: 10.1186/s12884-021-04278-3. BACKGROUND: Immediate postpartum family planning (IPPFP) helps prevent unintended and closely spaced pregnancies. Despite Ethiopia’s rising facility-based delivery rate and supportive IPPFP policies, the prevalence of postpartum contraceptive use remains low, with little known about disparities in access to IPPFP counseling. We sought...

