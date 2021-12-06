Communicating incidental and reportable findings from research MRIs: considering factors beyond the findings in an underrepresented pediatric population

EPMA J. 2021 Dec 3:1-27. doi: 10.1007/s13167-021-00265-y. Online ahead of print. Over the last two decades, a large number of non-communicable/chronic disorders reached an epidemic level on a global scale such as diabetes mellitus type 2, cardio-vascular disease, several types of malignancies, neurological and eye pathologies-all exerted system’s enormous socio-economic burden to primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. The paradigm change from reactive to predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine (3PM/PPPM) has been declared as an essential transformation of the overall healthcare approach to benefit the patient and society at large. To this end, specific biomarker panels are instrumental for a cost-effective predictive approach of individualized prevention and treatments tailored to the person. The source of biomarkers is crucial for specificity and reliability of diagnostic tests and treatment targets. Furthermore, any diagnostic approach preferentially should be noninvasive to increase availability of the biomaterial, and to decrease risks of potential complications as well as concomitant costs. These requirements are clearly fulfilled by tear fluid, which represents a precious source of biomarker panels. The well-justified principle of a “sick eye in a sick body” makes comprehensive tear fluid biomarker profiling highly relevant not only for diagnostics of eye pathologies but also for prediction, prognosis, and treatment monitoring of systemic diseases. One prominent example is the Sicca syndrome linked to a cascade of severe complications that include dry eye, neurologic, and oncologic diseases. In this review, protein profiles in tear fluid are highlighted and corresponding biomarkers are exemplified for several relevant pathologies, including dry eye disease, diabetic retinopathy, cancers, and neurological disorders. Corresponding analytical approaches such as sample pre-processing, differential proteomics, electrophoretic techniques, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), enzyme-linked immuno-sorbent assay (ELISA), microarrays, and mass spectrometry (MS) methodology are detailed. Consequently, we proposed the overall strategies based on the tear fluid biomarkers application for 3P medicine practice. In the context of 3P medicine, tear fluid analytical pathways are considered to predict disease development, to target preventive measures, and to create treatment algorithms tailored to individual patient profiles.

