Communicating incidental and reportable findings from research MRIs: considering factors beyond the findings in an underrepresented pediatric population

BMC Med Res Methodol. 2021 Dec 5;21(1):275. doi: 10.1186/s12874-021-01459-8. BACKGROUND: The application of advanced imaging in pediatric research trials introduces the challenge of how to effectively handle and communicate incidental and reportable findings. This challenge is amplified in underserved populations that experience disparities in access to healthcare as recommendations for follow-up...

marketplace.org

As the population ages, the costs of dementia will climb, report finds

More than 6 million people in the United States currently live with Alzheimer’s disease, a number predicted to rise to an estimated 8.5 million by 2030, according to a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine — a sobering reminder that with the aging of the population, the costs associated with dementia, both emotional and economic, will climb higher.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Socioeconomic Factors Impact the Timing of Surgical Repair for Craniosynostosis – A Regional and National Assessment

J Craniofac Surg. 2021 Dec 6. doi: 10.1097/SCS.0000000000008405. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Timing of repair for patients with craniosynostosis are usually categorized into early “minimally invasive” surgeries such as strip craniotomy (SC), whereas those presenting later undergoing traditional cranial vault remolding (CVR). The impact that sociodemographic and socioeconomic disparities have on time to presentation for craniosynostosis and treatment is unknown. Herein, we examined sociodemographic and socioeconomic factors among a heterogenous patient population at a single institution who underwent craniosynostosis repair and compared this cohort to a national database.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Frequency of New Silent MRI Lesions in Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody Disease and Aquaporin-4 Antibody Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Dec 1;4(12):e2137833. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.37833. IMPORTANCE: In multiple sclerosis, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) new silent lesions contribute to the diagnostic criteria, have prognostic value, and are used in treatment monitoring; but in aquaporin-4 antibody neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (AQP4-NMOSD), they are rare between attacks. Their frequency and their association with relapses in adults with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody disease (MOGAD) are still unclear.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Outcome Disparities and Resource Utilization Among Limited English Proficient Patients After Tonsillectomy

Ann Otol Rhinol Laryngol. 2021 Dec 7:34894211061996. doi: 10.1177/00034894211061996. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: There is evidence to suggest adverse outcomes on patients’ medical and surgical care when there is language discordance in patient-physician relationships. No studies have evaluated the impact of limited English proficiency (LEP) on complications after common surgical procedures in otolaryngology. Furthermore, no studies have evaluated how patients with LEP utilize remote resources to connect with otolaryngology providers to better triage such complications. The purpose was to evaluate the incidence of post-tonsillectomy hemorrhage (PTH) comparing patients with LEP to those with English proficiency (EP). Patients with PTH were retrospectively evaluated to identify preceding telephone encounters, a marker of resource utilization.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Geographic Disparity in Asthma Hospitalizations: The Role of Race/Ethnicity, Socioeconomic Status, and Other Factors

Cureus. 2021 Nov 29;13(11):e20015. doi: 10.7759/cureus.20015. eCollection 2021 Nov. Background In the United States, asthma is the most common chronic disease in children, and is associated with low sociodemographic, economic, and environmental factors. Objective To investigate geographic disparities in asthma hospitalizations and the roles that race/ethnicity, health insurance, and other environmental factors played on these disparities in Lubbock County, Texas. Methods Data were obtained from the Texas Inpatient Public Use Data File for the years 1999-2018. International classification of disease codes were used to identify primary diagnoses of asthma among all severe inpatient admissions. Logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Results Of the 248,768 patients admitted for severe conditions, 4,224 had a primary diagnosis of asthma. In multivariable-adjusted models, the odds of asthma hospitalizations varied across geographic regions of Lubbock with the Northeast having the highest age-adjusted prevalence (7.17 per 1,000) and ORs for asthma hospitalizations (OR: 1.25, CI: 1.12-1.40). Data suggested that non-Hispanic Blacks using federal insurance in the Northeast region had the highest odds for asthma hospitalizations (OR: 4.88, CI: 3.06-7.79; p-interaction = 0.001). Across all regions, a 1 μg/m3 increase in particulate matter 2.5 was associated with a 27% higher likelihood of asthma hospitalization (OR: 1.27, 95% CI: 1.23-1.31). Conclusion In this study, geographic disparities in asthma hospitalizations were observed within Lubbock County and were significantly influenced by a disparate distribution of socioeconomic factors related to health insurance and race/ethnicity. The potential contributory role of particulate matter needs further investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Pembrolizumab treatment of inflammatory progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy: a report of two cases

J Neurovirol. 2021 Dec 7. doi: 10.1007/s13365-021-01028-1. Online ahead of print. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a rare but devastating neurological disease caused by reactivation of the JC virus in susceptible individuals. The illness has classically been associated with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and multiple sclerosis (MS) patients who are treated with natalizumab. It is also associated with haematological malignancies, organ transplantation, autoimmune disease and immunodeficiency. Aside from natalizumab, a range of other immunomodulators including obinutuzumab and rituximab have been associated with PML. The nature of these associations is unclear due to the overall low incidence of PML associated with these drugs and the fact that most patients will have other confounding risk factors for developing the disease. There is no known effective treatment available for PML in the non-HIV, non-MS cohort. Recent case studies and series have proposed that pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, may be a potentially efficacious option for these patients. We present two cases of non-HIV, non-MS patients with PML who were treated with pembrolizumab with little clinical benefit. The literature surrounding pembrolizumab use in PML is discussed, with a focus on potential indicators of successful outcomes for patients who receive this therapy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The association between cytokines and psychomotor speed in a spectrum of psychotic disorders: A longitudinal study

Brain Behav Immun Health. 2021 Nov 23;18:100392. doi: 10.1016/j.bbih.2021.100392. eCollection 2021 Dec. BACKGROUND: In schizophrenia, impaired psychomotor speed is a common symptom predicting worse functional outcome. Inflammation causes changes in white matter integrity, which may lead to reduced psychomotor speed. Therefore, we wanted to investigate if peripheral inflammation assessed with cytokines affected performance on psychomotor speed in patients with a spectrum of psychotic disorders.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage: The Contribution of Socioeconomic and Demographic Factors

Am J Prev Med. 2021 Nov 18:S0749-3797(21)00565-1. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2021.10.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Health disparities among racial and ethnic and socioeconomic groups are pervasive, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not been an exception. This study explores the key demographic and socioeconomic factors related to racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Ileal conduit versus neobladder: A propensity score-matched analysis of the effect on renal function

Int J Urol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1111/iju.14747. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To analyze the long-term effects of continent (neobladder) compared with incontinent (ileal conduit) urinary diversion. METHODS: We carried out a retrospective review of our departmental database. Estimated glomerular filtration rate was calculated using the Chronic Kidney Disease...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Disrupted cognitive development following pediatric acquired demyelinating syndromes: a longitudinal study

Child Neuropsychol. 2021 Dec 6:1-22. doi: 10.1080/09297049.2021.2002289. Online ahead of print. Long-term cognitive deficits have been observed in some children who experience an acquired demyelinating syndrome (ADS). We examined changes in cognitive functioning over the first two years following incident ADS andtested whether normalized brain and thalamic volume accounted for decline over time. Twenty-five youth (mean age 12.8 years) with ADS, 9 of whom were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and 16 of whom experienced monophasic ADS (monoADS), underwent two neuropsychological evaluationsand MRI scans at approximately6- and 24-months post ADS-onset. We examined changes in cognitive outcomes over time and between patient groups. Generalized linear mixed-effect regression models were used to examine the association of normalized brain and thalamic volumesbetween the two timepointswith cognitive z-scores. Cognitive performance was within the age-expected range for both groups and remained stable over time on 15 measures. In the combined sample of monoADS and MS patients, declines (p < .05) were noted on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT), the Auditory Working Memory (AWM), and the WJ-III Visual Matching (VisMat)tests, but did not survive FDR correction. Clinically significant declines, as measured by the Reliable Change Index, were observed on the SDMT,AWM, and VisMattests by 19, 42, and 32%, respectively. Lower normalized brain volume at 6-months predicted a negative change in SDMT (B = 0.45, 95%CI: 0.07,0.83) and AWM (B = 0.30, 95%CI: 0.13, 0.47). Chronicity of demyelination is not required for cognitive decline nor for reduced brain volume, suggesting that even a single demyelinating event may negatively impact cognitive potential in children.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Common and rare variant association analyses in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis identify 15 risk loci with distinct genetic architectures and neuron-specific biology

Nat Genet. 2021 Dec;53(12):1636-1648. doi: 10.1038/s41588-021-00973-1. Epub 2021 Dec 6. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal neurodegenerative disease with a lifetime risk of one in 350 people and an unmet need for disease-modifying therapies. We conducted a cross-ancestry genome-wide association study (GWAS) including 29,612 patients with ALS and 122,656 controls, which identified 15 risk loci. When combined with 8,953 individuals with whole-genome sequencing (6,538 patients, 2,415 controls) and a large cortex-derived expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) dataset (MetaBrain), analyses revealed locus-specific genetic architectures in which we prioritized genes either through rare variants, short tandem repeats or regulatory effects. ALS-associated risk loci were shared with multiple traits within the neurodegenerative spectrum but with distinct enrichment patterns across brain regions and cell types. Of the environmental and lifestyle risk factors obtained from the literature, Mendelian randomization analyses indicated a causal role for high cholesterol levels. The combination of all ALS-associated signals reveals a role for perturbations in vesicle-mediated transport and autophagy and provides evidence for cell-autonomous disease initiation in glutamatergic neurons.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Mass spectrometry analysis of human tear fluid biomarkers specific for ocular and systemic diseases in the context of 3P medicine

EPMA J. 2021 Dec 3:1-27. doi: 10.1007/s13167-021-00265-y. Online ahead of print. Over the last two decades, a large number of non-communicable/chronic disorders reached an epidemic level on a global scale such as diabetes mellitus type 2, cardio-vascular disease, several types of malignancies, neurological and eye pathologies-all exerted system’s enormous socio-economic burden to primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. The paradigm change from reactive to predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine (3PM/PPPM) has been declared as an essential transformation of the overall healthcare approach to benefit the patient and society at large. To this end, specific biomarker panels are instrumental for a cost-effective predictive approach of individualized prevention and treatments tailored to the person. The source of biomarkers is crucial for specificity and reliability of diagnostic tests and treatment targets. Furthermore, any diagnostic approach preferentially should be noninvasive to increase availability of the biomaterial, and to decrease risks of potential complications as well as concomitant costs. These requirements are clearly fulfilled by tear fluid, which represents a precious source of biomarker panels. The well-justified principle of a “sick eye in a sick body” makes comprehensive tear fluid biomarker profiling highly relevant not only for diagnostics of eye pathologies but also for prediction, prognosis, and treatment monitoring of systemic diseases. One prominent example is the Sicca syndrome linked to a cascade of severe complications that include dry eye, neurologic, and oncologic diseases. In this review, protein profiles in tear fluid are highlighted and corresponding biomarkers are exemplified for several relevant pathologies, including dry eye disease, diabetic retinopathy, cancers, and neurological disorders. Corresponding analytical approaches such as sample pre-processing, differential proteomics, electrophoretic techniques, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), enzyme-linked immuno-sorbent assay (ELISA), microarrays, and mass spectrometry (MS) methodology are detailed. Consequently, we proposed the overall strategies based on the tear fluid biomarkers application for 3P medicine practice. In the context of 3P medicine, tear fluid analytical pathways are considered to predict disease development, to target preventive measures, and to create treatment algorithms tailored to individual patient profiles.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Young people who suffer from myocarditis as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines often suffer mild cases that quickly resolve, study finds

Adolescents and young adults who experience myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, after receiving COVID-19 vaccines typically have mild cases and recover quickly, a new study finds. Researchers at the University of Utah, Boston Children's Hospital, and other institutions evaluated health records from 139 patients under age 21 who suffered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Mortality Risk from PM2.5: A Comparison of Modeling Approaches to Identify Disparities across Racial/Ethnic Groups in Policy Outcomes

Environ Health Perspect. 2021 Dec;129(12):127004. doi: 10.1289/EHP9001. Epub 2021 Dec 15. BACKGROUND: Regulatory analyses of air pollution policies require the use of concentration-response functions and underlying health data to estimate the mortality and morbidity effects, as well as the resulting benefits, associated with policy-related changes in fine particulate matter ≤2.5μm (PM2.5)]. Common practice by U.S. federal agencies involves using underlying health data and concentration-response functions that are not differentiated by racial/ethnic group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Impact of COVID-19 on patient and healthcare professional attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors toward the healthcare system and on the dynamics of the healthcare pathway

BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Dec 6;21(1):1309. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-07237-y. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has dramatically changed how healthcare is delivered and experienced. METHODS: One-on-one interviews and a virtual ethnographic roundtable were conducted among 45 patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) in 4 therapeutic areas from the United States and Japan: overactive bladder, vasomotor symptoms, prostate cancer, and metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The goal was to identify the impact of COVID-19 on patient/caregiver and HCP attitudes, interactions, beliefs, and behaviors toward the healthcare system and care pathway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Factors that influence citations to articles published in Pediatric Research

The number of citations to published manuscripts are important for many reasons. For authors, the number of citations to their articles influences the authors Hirsch or H-index, a measure of a scientist's personal impact and often used in the assessment for promotion and is the highest number of publications of a scientist who received h or more citations each while the other publications have not more than h citations each.1 For journals, the number of citations to published articles is used to calculate the Impact Factor (IF).2 The IF is one attribute of a journal that authors consider when determining to which journal to submit their manuscript. It is also viewed as indicating the importance of the journal. Thus, a journal, desiring the submission of the "hottest" articles and seeking to raise its profile, is interested in having a high IF. Difficulty in finding reviewers for a submitted manuscript may be due to a lack of the readership's interest in the subject area of the manuscript (outside the scope of the journal) and therefore might indicate a future lack of citations.
SCIENCE
cbs19news

Researchers find potential way to target, treat Lyme

BLACKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at Virginia Tech may have found a way to target and treat Lyme disease. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium carried by the deer tick or the blacklegged tick, and it can be transferred to a host after about 24 hours of a tick feeding on a person.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Alzheimer disease in African American individuals: increased incidence or not enough data?

Nat Rev Neurol. 2021 Dec 6. doi: 10.1038/s41582-021-00589-3. Online ahead of print. Research on racial differences in Alzheimer disease (AD) dementia has increased in recent years. Older African American individuals bear a disproportionate burden of AD and cognitive impairment compared with non-Latino white individuals. Tremendous progress has been made over the past two decades in our understanding of the neurobiological substrates of AD. However, owing to well-documented challenges of study participant recruitment and a persistent lack of biological data in the African American population, knowledge of the drivers of these racial disparities has lagged behind. Therapeutic targets and effective interventions for AD are increasingly sought, but without a better understanding of the disease in African American individuals, any identified treatments and/or cures will evade this rapidly growing at-risk population. In this Perspective, I introduce three key obstacles to progress in understanding racial differences in AD: uncertainty about diagnostic criteria, disparate cross-sectional and longitudinal findings; and a dearth of neuropathological data. I also highlight evidence-informed strategies to move the field forward.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Employment search, initial employment experience, and career preferences of recent pediatric surgical fellowship graduates: An APSA survey, part of the right child/right surgeon initiative

J Pediatr Surg. 2021 Nov 26:S0022-3468(21)00786-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jpedsurg.2021.09.055. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: APSA’s Right Child/Right Surgeon Initiative addresses issues concerning patient access to appropriate pediatric surgical care and workforce distribution. The APSA Workforce Committee sought to understand the experiences and motivations of recent graduates of Pediatric Surgery Training Programs entering the workforce.
JOBS
docwirenews.com

Emerging Roles of Glycopeptide Antibiotics: Moving beyond Gram-Positive Bacteria

ACS Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1021/acsinfecdis.1c00367. Online ahead of print. Glycopeptides, a class of cell wall biosynthesis inhibitors, have been the antibiotics of choice against drug-resistant Gram-positive bacterial infections. Their unique mechanism of action involving binding to the substrate of cell wall biosynthesis and substantial longevity in clinics makes this class of antibiotics an attractive choice for drug repurposing and reprofiling. However, resistance to glycopeptides has been observed due to alterations in the substrate, cell wall thickening, or both. The emergence of glycopeptide resistance has resulted in the development of synthetic and semisynthetic glycopeptide analogues to target acquired resistance. Recent findings demonstrate that these derivatives, along with some of the FDA approved glycopeptides have been shown to have antimicrobial activity against Gram-negative bacteria, Mycobacteria, and viruses thus expanding their spectrum of activity across the microbial kingdom. Additional mechanisms of action and identification of novel targets have proven to be critical in broadening the spectrum of activity of glycopeptides. This review focuses on the applications of glycopeptides beyond their traditional target group of Gram-positive bacteria. This will aid in making the scientific community aware about the nontraditional activity profiles of glycopeptides, identify the existing loopholes, and further explore this antibiotic class as a potential broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent.
SCIENCE

