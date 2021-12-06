ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Post CEO to be given contract extension, sources say

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY) Chief Executive Frank Appel is likely to have his contract extended, two people close to the matter told Reuters, adding that the group's supervisory board would discuss the matter on Wednesday. Deutsche Post declined to comment. Sources told Reuters on Sunday that Appel,...

dcvelocity.com

Deutsche Post DHL Group says new top executive will take over in 2023

The global parcel giant Deutsche Post DHL Group has begun the transition to new leadership in its top executive office, announcing today that 13-year veteran Frank Appel will step down in 2023. Appel will continue to serve until the company’s annual general meeting in May, 2023. Thereafter, Tobias Meyer, who...
Reuters

Deutsche Post names Tobias Meyer CEO from 2023

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Post said on Wednesday that Tobias Meyer will take over as new chief executive in May 2023 from long-serving boss Frank Appel, whose contract has been extended until then. Meyer, who has been the head of the German post and parcel division and a member of...
Reuters

Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, says source

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dispute between Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and the company's powerful works council seems to have been resolved, a source close to the matter said, potentially ending the latest leadership tussle at Europe's top carmaker. After protracted negotiations a solution has been found under which...
ktwb.com

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman – report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board on Dec. 15, with...
investing.com

UniCredit, CNP seek extension of call option on insurance JV, sources say

MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit is looking to extend a deadline for a call option that would allow Italy's second-biggest bank to take full ownership of an insurance joint venture with France's CNP Assurances, two sources close to the matter said. Both UniCredit and CNP declined to comment. CNP Assurances on Tuesday...
US News and World Report

Jefferies Poaches Deutsche Bank Bankers to Bolster Iberia Coverage, Source Says

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies has snapped up Deutsche Bank's M&A head in Iberia, Andres Gutierrez, as its new investment banking boss for the region as it seeks to bolster its presence across Europe, a source told Reuters. Jefferies has also poached Deutsche Bank's vice president Santiago Garcia...
techgig.com

Former Amazon employee reveals what Jeff Bezos asked before hiring her

Jeff Bezos asked her two questions before employing her 'on the spot,' according to a former Amazon employee. Ann Hiatt submitted her CV to the company 'without much thinking' in 2002. She was eventually interviewed by the company's owner, Jeff Bezos, who would become the world's richest person. Before that, She had a swarm of senior assistant interviews, some of which lasted all day and were all "dizzying in volume and pace."
investing.com

Millennials: 2 Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy Now

Last month, I’d discussed some investing strategies for millennials in this volatile environment. Canadian and global markets have thrived since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. However, the promise of rising interest rates has stoked concern over a potential correction. Today, I want to look at two bank stocks that look discounted after the last bank earnings season of 2021. Let’s jump in.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
investing.com

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks You Could Buy With Less Than $40

HLS Therapeutics (TSX:HLS) is a prime choice for post pandemic, backed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for its Vascepa drug. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to go through a bit of a correction. This all comes down to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping the world. There are still a lot of question marks, but not when it comes to healthcare stocks. These have become unstoppable growth stocks, many that trade below $20.
STOCKS
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
investing.com

Vitalik Buterin outlines path to ETH 2.0, Visa launches crypto advisory service, Biden’s anti-crypto nominee for Comptroller withdraws: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 5-11

Vitalik Buterin outlines path to ETH 2.0, Visa launches crypto advisory service, Biden’s anti-crypto nominee for Comptroller withdraws: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 5-11 Vitalik Buterin outlines endgame roadmap for ETH 2.0. With the long-awaited transition to Eth2 coming closer to fruition, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined an Endgame roadmap...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES

