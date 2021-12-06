ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clinical utility and real-world application of molecular genetic sequencing in the management of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Leuk Lymphoma. 2021 Dec 6:1-10. doi: 10.1080/10428194.2021.1999435. Online ahead of print. Recurrently mutated genes in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) have proven useful in risk stratification and clinical decision-making. Sequencing technologies...

www.docwirenews.com

Seeking Alpha

Molecular Partners forms alliance to advance acute myeloid leukemia candidate

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) announces a research collaboration with University of Bern, to advance the development of its wholly owned acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate, MP0533, into the clinic. The collaboration aims to leverage MOLN's proprietary DARPin technology and the University of Bern group’s expertise in AML, and specifically in leukemic...
CANCER
aithority.com

XNK Therapeutics Announces Study In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patient Samples

XNK Therapeutics AB (“XNK”) announced it will perform a proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The proof of concept study is to determine feasibility to expand and activate NK cells from patients with AML using...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Exploring the Utility of a Next-Generation BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Zanubrutinib has demonstrated clinical benefit as both a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Since the approval of ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the pursuit of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors with greater receptor selectivity has become a significant focus of research and development in recent years. Among newer-generation BTK inhibitors that have emerged for the treatment of CLL is zanubrutinib, a potent, irreversible BTK inhibitor with notable selectivity for inhibition of BTK versus off-target kinase receptors.1,2 Zanubrutinib was granted accelerated approval in 2019 for the several other B-cell lymphomas, such as Waldenstrom’s macroglobinemia, mantle cell lymphoma (in adult patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy), and relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (in adults who have received at least 1 prior anti-CD20 treatment).2,3.
CANCER
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Genetic Mutations#Sequencing#Mds#Aml#Bmt#Pmid
targetedonc.com

Molecular Testing Mainstays for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Navel G. Daver, MD, discusses the molecular characteristics of acute myeloid leukemia, agents available for the treatment of mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and how to potentially improve treatment in the future. Before treatment is decided for a patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), oncologists should perform molecular testing, according to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacogenetics of induction therapy-related toxicities in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients treated with UKALL 2003 protocol

Chemotherapy related toxicities have been the major factor limiting the success of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) induction therapy. Several factors, including the pharmacogenetics of asparaginase and anthracyclines, could contribute to difference in treatment outcome in ALL. We investigated the significance of variations in genes involved in hepatic and cardiac toxicity in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Genotyping of SOD2 (rs4880), PNPL3 (rs738409) and ABCC1 (rs4148350), CBR1 (rs9024) and ABCG2 (rs2231142) was performed by Tetra-ARMS PCR-based technique to evaluate the genotype"“phenotype correlation. Our results showed only minor allele G of SOD2 rs4880 increase the risk of hepatic toxicity [OR"‰2.63 (1.42"“4.84), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] while minor alleles of other SNPs showed protective impact. However, the genetic contrast analysis showed a recessive form of SOD2 rs4880 [OR"‰7.82 (3.86"“15.85), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and PNPLA3 I148M [OR"‰5.82 (3.43"“9.87), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] variants whereas dominant genotype of ABCC1 rs4148350 [OR"‰2.52 (1.55"“4.10), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] significantly predisposes hepatotoxicity. Furthermore, heterozygous form of ABCG2 rs2231142 [OR"‰5.25 (1.84"“14.95), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and recessive genotype of 3"²UTR variant CBR1 rs9024 [OR"‰2.31 (1.31"“4.07), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] were strongly associated with cardiotoxicity. The information obtained from these genetic variations could offer biomarkers for individualization of therapeutic intervention in ALL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic assessment of measurable residual disease in favorable-risk acute myeloid leukemia in first remission, treatment, and outcomes

We aimed to investigate outcomes of different post-remission treatment (PRT) choices based on dynamic measurable residual disease (MRD) by multiparameter flow cytometry in favorable-risk AML (FR-AML). Four hundred and three younger patients with FR-AML in first complete remission (CR1) were enrolled in this registry-based cohort study, including 173 who received chemotherapy (CMT), 92 autologous stem cell transplantation (auto-SCT), and 138 allogeneic SCT (allo-SCT). The primary endpoint was the 5-year overall survival (OS). Subgroup analyses were performed based on dynamic MRD after the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd courses of chemotherapy. In subgroups of patients with negative MRD after 1 or 2 course of chemotherapy, comparable OS was observed among the CMT, auto-SCT, and allo-SCT groups (p"‰="‰0.340; p"‰="‰0.627, respectively). But CMT and auto-SCT had better graft-versus-host-disease-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) than allo-SCT in both subgroups. For patients with negative MRD after three courses of chemotherapy, allo-SCT had better disease-free-survival than CMT (p"‰="‰0.009). However, OS was comparable among the three groups (p"‰="‰0.656). For patients with persistently positive MRD after 3 courses of chemotherapy or recurrent MRD, allo-SCT had better OS than CMT and auto-SCT (p"‰="‰0.011; p"‰="‰0.029, respectively). Dynamic MRD might improve therapy stratification and optimize PRT selection for FR-AML in CR1.
CANCER
Healthline

Survival Rates and Outlook for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, is a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. It’s known by a variety of names, including acute myelogenous leukemia and acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. AML is one of the most common leukemia types in adults. Doctors call AML “acute” because the...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
pharmacytimes.com

Approval Sought for Ibrutinib, Venetoclax Combination Therapy in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax shows promise in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have submitted a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of a new fixed- duration treatment option for ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a press release. The application is based on the results of the phase 3 GLOW and phase 2 CAPTIVATE studies.
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Myeloid Leukemia: New Breakthrough Treatment

Ascentage Pharma, a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, jointly announce that the novel drug candidate olverembatinib of Guangzhou HealthQuest Pharma Co., Ltd., Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascentage Pharma, has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test (an indication that has not been approved in the US).
CANCER
ajmc.com

Integrating Molecular Profiling of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Into Clinical Practice

Processes used to identify and understand genetic markers detailing the prognosis and responsiveness to therapy in adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) face a number of implementation barriers, limiting the potential for individualized ACC management. A review article in Clinical Endocrinology detailed the progress in identification and understanding of DNA, RNA, and epigenetic...
CANCER
Nature.com

Isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations are associated with altered IL-1Î² responses in acute myeloid leukemia

Mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) have been noted to impact cellular differentiation in addition to DNA and histone methylation. However, little is known about the impact of IDH2 mutations on intracellular signaling. Using an isogenic cell line model, we investigated both differentiation and signaling responses in IDH2 mutant cells and show augmented responses to inflammatory immune ligands. Using phospho-specific flow and mass cytometry, we demonstrate IDH2Â mutant cells were significantly more sensitive to IL-1Î² at multiple downstream readouts. Further, bulk RNA sequencing confirmed increases in cytokine-related signaling pathways and NF-ÎºB target genes. Single-cell RNA sequencing of unstimulated and stimulated cells confirmed altered IL-1Î² transcriptional responses in the IDH2 mutant cells. Targeted inhibition of the IKK complex reduced IL-1Î² responses and induced cell death in primary IDH-mutated leukemia samples. Together, these results confirm altered IL-1Î² signaling in IDH2 mutant cells and identify this pathway as a potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

FDA Approves Tecartus CAR-T Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

FDA approves brexucabtagene autoleucel for relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. On October 1, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus, Kite Pharma, Inc.) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Efficacy was evaluated in ZUMA-3 (NCT02614066), a single-arm...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Association of Diabetes Mellitus and Alcohol Abuse with Cancer: Molecular Mechanisms and Clinical Significance

Cells. 2021 Nov 8;10(11):3077. doi: 10.3390/cells10113077. Diabetes mellitus (DM), one of the metabolic diseases which is characterized by sustained hyperglycemia, is a life-threatening disease. The global prevalence of DM is on the rise, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, heart attacks, kidney failure, stroke, and lower limb amputation. Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a form of diabetes that is characterized by high blood sugar and insulin resistance. T2DM can be prevented or delayed by a healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining normal body weight, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco use. Ethanol and its metabolites can cause differentiation defects in stem cells and promote inflammatory injury and carcinogenesis in several tissues. Recent studies have suggested that diabetes can be treated, and its consequences can be avoided or delayed with proper management. DM has a greater risk for several cancers, such as breast, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, gallbladder, renal, and liver cancer. The incidence of cancer is significantly higher in patients with DM than in those without DM. In addition to DM, alcohol abuse is also a risk factor for many cancers. We present a review of the recent studies investigating the association of both DM and alcohol abuse with cancer incidence.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about chronic myeloid leukemia and karyotypes

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow. Karyotyping is a genetic technique doctors use to diagnose CML and choose more effective treatments. Karyotyping involves examining a person’s chromosomes, which allows a doctor to determine CML alongside the best course of treatment. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated RNAi screening identifies the NEDDylation pathway as a synergistic partner of azacytidine in acute myeloid leukemia

Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains challenging and novel targets and synergistic therapies still need to be discovered. We performed a high-throughput RNAi screen in three different AML cell lines and primary human leukemic blasts to identify genes that synergize with common antileukemic therapies. We used a pooled shRNA library that covered 5043 different genes and combined transfection with exposure to either azacytidine or cytarabine analog to the concept of synthetic lethality. Suppression of the chemokine CXCL12 ranked highly among the candidates of the cytarabine group. Azacytidine in combination with suppression of genes within the neddylation pathway led to synergistic results. NEDD8 and RBX1 inhibition by the small molecule inhibitor pevonedistat inhibited leukemia cell growth. These findings establish an in vitro synergism between NEDD8 inhibition and azacytidine in AML. Taken together, neddylation constitutes a suitable target pathway for azacytidine combination strategies.
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Genetic Diagnosis of Rare Diseases Increased With Genome Sequencing

HealthDay News — Use of genomic sequencing yields an increase in genomic diagnoses across a spectrum of rare diseases, according to a study published in the Nov. 11 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Damian Smedley, Ph.D., from Genomics England in London, and colleagues conducted a pilot study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A New Reality for Multiple Myeloma Renal Failure: US Data Report on Kidney Transplant Outcomes

Clin Lymphoma Myeloma Leuk. 2021 Nov 11:S2152-2650(21)02425-3. doi: 10.1016/j.clml.2021.11.002. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Describe graft and overall survival outcomes in multiple myeloma (MM) patients who underwent kidney transplant (KT) compared to the general KT population. PATIENTS AND METHODS: The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network/National United Network for Organ Sharing...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors

Magy Onkol. 2021 Dec 7;65(4):307-311. Epub 2021 Nov 20. Urothelial cell tumors are the most common malignant urinary tract lesions, affecting the bladder in the majority of cases, however, 5% of the tumors occur in the upper urinary tract (urethra, renal pelvis). About 2,000 new diseases occur in Hungary every year and due to this tumor, almost 1,000 deaths occur in every year. The purpose of this paper is to summarize the results of radical surgery indicated in patients with non-invasive and muscle-invasive urothelial cancer, as well as its international recommendations. Based on the AUA and EAU guidelines, the latest and standard treatment options are described. Transurethral resection (TUR) is still a gold standard in the initial diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The indication for radical cystectomy in addition to muscle invasive tumors (T2-T4a, N0-Nx, M0) is BCG resistant in T1G3 (evidence level: 3, recommendation level: B). Risk stratification is of paramount importance for the future treatment and follow-up of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Although the proportions of changes in surgical care lag behind the novelties of urooncological treatments, advances in surgical technique, urinary tract reconstruction, and multimodal therapy may continue to improve the prognosis and quality of life of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Tenke P, Fábián N, Németh Z. Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

CDKN1A/p21(WAF1), RB1, ARID1A, FLG, and HRNR mutation patterns provide insights into urinary tract environmental exposure carcinogenesis and potential treatment strategies

Am J Cancer Res. 2021 Nov 15;11(11):5452-5471. eCollection 2021. Bladder carcinoma has a 6% 5-year survival-rate for metastatic disease, with poorly understood links between genetic and environmental drivers of disease development, progression, and treatment response. Rhode Island has among the highest annual age-adjusted incidence rate of bladder cancer at 26.0/100,000, compared to 20.0 in the US, with a paucity of known driver genes for targeted therapies or predictive biomarkers. Bladder carcinomas have the highest frequency of alterations in CDKN1A/p21WAF1 (10%) across all cancer types analyzed in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) PanCancer Atlas Studies, displaying a predominance of truncating mutations (86%). We found that lung carcinomas lack CDKN1A truncating mutations, despite the shared role of tobacco as a risk factor for bladder cancer. Bladder carcinomas also have the highest frequency of RB1 alterations in TCGA (25%). We find that chromophobe renal cell carcinomas with CDKN1A and RB1 mutations are 100% truncating. Analysis of 1,868 bladder tumors demonstrated that truncating CDKN1A mutations co-occur with truncating RB1 mutations, suggesting an environmental exposure signature. Moreover, we found that HRNR and FLG mutations are enriched in tumors with CDKN1A alteration, suggesting potential novel roles in promoting bladder tumorigenesis. Association of HRNR with AKT activation offers possible therapeutic avenues, and FLG may provide insight into carcinogen exposure within the bladder. We suggest that because APOBEC mutations largely shape the bladder cancer mutational landscape, these events likely contribute to dysfunctional DNA repair genes, leading to frameshifts and the predominance of truncations in CDKN1A, RB1, ARID1A, or other drivers. We propose that patients with co-occurrence of CDKN1A and RB1 truncations may display enhanced responsiveness to targeted therapies combining cisplatin with ATR, ATM, CHK1, and CHK2 inhibitors, expanding therapeutic options for patients in need of improved precision treatments.
CANCER

