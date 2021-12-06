Over half of the unhoused population in Salem are women
Over half of the homeless community in Salem is made up of women. According to the Homeless Management Information System, there are 1,309 unhoused women, 1,219...www.opb.org
Over half of the homeless community in Salem is made up of women. According to the Homeless Management Information System, there are 1,309 unhoused women, 1,219...www.opb.org
Good job counting kate…. Worst governor in the states! Women have always been oppressed yet another sign of just that. And btw have you checked the cost of a rental these days.
I think what would be a great idea for the government is getting the homeless into shelter programs, and after they successfully completed every thing they are suppose to they should be placed in a jobs programs ether work search or a degree from collage.
How is this news? Over half of the people on earth are women. “Equality” implies both equal successes and equal failures.
Comments / 15