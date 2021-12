Businesses, family, friends, and strangers all came together to make a little girl's birthday party one she won't soon forget. Isabella Wilcox just turned 9 and her mother asked everyone to send cards for her birthday after no one showed up for a party the last two years. "There just aren't words for the hurt on her face asking why kids can't come," said Isabell's mom Stephanie. "People with Asperger's have a different view of the world and a different way of thinking, which makes it harder to explain things in a way they would understand."

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO