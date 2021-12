Welcome to the age of augmented reality, wherein even the process of buying a toilet has become an immersive digital experience. Between our pandemic-induced virtual events and Facebook making the word “metaverse” go viral, it’s starting to feel like the days of simply walking around a physical space in person are long gone. Now, layers of technology are increasingly inserting themselves between us and the real world, delivering us to a strange new era of human experience.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO