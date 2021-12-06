Social Disparities in Online Health-Related Activities and Social Support: Findings from Health Information National Trends Survey

Am J Public Health. 2021 Dec;111(12):2176-2185. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306515. The New York City (NYC) Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (“Health Department”) conducts routine surveys to describe the health of NYC residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Department adjusted existing surveys and developed new ones to improve our understanding of the impact of the pandemic on physical health, mental health, and social determinants of health and to incorporate more explicit measures of racial inequities. The longstanding Community Health Survey was adapted in 2020 to ask questions about COVID-19 and recruit respondents for a population-based severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) serosurvey. A new survey panel, Healthy NYC, was launched in June 2020 and is being used to collect data on COVID-19, mental health, and social determinants of health. In addition, 7 Health Opinion Polls were conducted from March 2020 through March 2021 to learn about COVID-19-related knowledge, attitudes, and opinions, including vaccine intentions. We describe the contributions that survey data have made to the emergency response in NYC in ways that address COVID-19 and the profound inequities of the pandemic. (Am J Public Health. 2021;111(12):2176-2185. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306515).

