Education

Social Disparities in Online Health-Related Activities and Social Support: Findings from Health Information National Trends Survey

 4 days ago

Health Commun. 2021 Dec 6:1-12. doi: 10.1080/10410236.2021.2004698. Online ahead of print. It is important to examine gaps in online health-related activities (OHAs) between socially advantaged and disadvantaged groups, considering that emerging information and communication technologies may bring about social disparities in...

KevinMD.com

How advanced analytics can help social determinants of health

Health care costs in the U.S. have increased dramatically over the past five decades, from $74 billion in 1970 to $3.8 trillion in 2019. This trend has been fueled in large part by an increase in the number of people who struggle with chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and lung disease. Stanford University School of Medicine estimates that 50% of Americans suffer from a chronic condition and over 85% of U.S. health care spending goes toward treating patients with a chronic disease.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Effects of digital technologies on older people's access to health and social care

Researchers at the Older People and Frailty Policy Research Unit have authored the article "Effects of Digital Technologies on Older People's Access to Health and Social Care: Umbrella Review," which was published in November 2022 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic prompted the rapid implementation...
HEALTH
duke.edu

Dean Ramos Discusses Role of Nurses in Addressing Social Determinants of Health

At a webinar on November 30, Dean Vincent Guilamo-Ramos addressed how nurses will impact the future of health care and the role of nurses in addressing pressing health and social challenges. His presentation, “Social Determinants of Health,” was the first in the 2021-22 Dean’s Lecture Series and builds upon the Fall 2021 Building Upon Excellence event series geared toward alumni and friends.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Health Disparities#Health Research
pharmacytimes.com

New Survey Finds Pharmacists Eager for More Brain Health Supplement Information

Over the past year, the role of pharmacists has come to the forefront as many patients are turning to them for key public health functions and recommendations about self-care, including cognitive support. In fact, 8 out of 10 adults in the US are interested in cognitive benefits.1 With brain health top of mind, especially at this moment in time—and with so many products on the market—many are looking to their local pharmacists for help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Adapting Survey Data Collection to Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Experiences From a Local Health Department

Am J Public Health. 2021 Dec;111(12):2176-2185. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306515. The New York City (NYC) Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (“Health Department”) conducts routine surveys to describe the health of NYC residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Department adjusted existing surveys and developed new ones to improve our understanding of the impact of the pandemic on physical health, mental health, and social determinants of health and to incorporate more explicit measures of racial inequities. The longstanding Community Health Survey was adapted in 2020 to ask questions about COVID-19 and recruit respondents for a population-based severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) serosurvey. A new survey panel, Healthy NYC, was launched in June 2020 and is being used to collect data on COVID-19, mental health, and social determinants of health. In addition, 7 Health Opinion Polls were conducted from March 2020 through March 2021 to learn about COVID-19-related knowledge, attitudes, and opinions, including vaccine intentions. We describe the contributions that survey data have made to the emergency response in NYC in ways that address COVID-19 and the profound inequities of the pandemic. (Am J Public Health. 2021;111(12):2176-2185. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306515).
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

National Health Interview Survey, COVID-19, and Online Data Collection Platforms: Adaptations, Tradeoffs, and New Directions

Am J Public Health. 2021 Dec;111(12):2167-2175. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306516. High-quality data are accurate, relevant, and timely. Large national health surveys have always balanced the implementation of these quality dimensions to meet the needs of diverse users. The COVID-19 pandemic shifted these balances, with both disrupted survey operations and a critical need for relevant and timely health data for decision-making. The National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) responded to these challenges with several operational changes to continue production in 2020. However, data files from the 2020 NHIS were not expected to be publicly available until fall 2021. To fill the gap, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) turned to 2 online data collection platforms-the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey (HPS) and the NCHS Research and Development Survey (RANDS)-to collect COVID-19‒related data more quickly. This article describes the adaptations of NHIS and the use of HPS and RANDS during the pandemic in the context of the recently released Framework for Data Quality from the Federal Committee on Statistical Methodology. (Am J Public Health. 2021;111(12):2167-2175. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306516).
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19's Influence on Information and Communication Technologies in Long-Term Care: Results From an Online Survey with Long-Term Care Administrators

JMIR Aging. 2021 Dec 2. doi: 10.2196/32442. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.S. led to mandated lockdowns for long-term care (LTC) facilities, resulting in loss of in-person contact with social ties for LTC residents. Though information and communication technologies (ICTs) can be used by LTC residents to support their socioemotional needs, residents must have access to ICTs in order to use them.
HEALTH SERVICES
thesagonline.com

Social media harms student mental health

Facebook knows that Instagram has created an epidemic of insecurity and low self-esteem in teenagers. Ninety-Seven percent of teenagers in the US interact with a platform that connects them to other people while also exposing them to stereotypes and manufactured lifestyles. Teenagers scroll, like and comment for hours on end without realizing the impact of the content in front of them. The mental illnesses, eating disorders and lack of self-esteem that social media causes are just as pervasive at the high school as anywhere else. Beneath the veil of Instagram perfection, social media’s toxins of self-hatred and anxiety seep easily into all of our minds.
BROOKLINE, MA
Salt Lake Tribune

How social media has changed the perception of mental health care

This story is jointly published by nonprofits Amplify Utah and The Salt Lake Tribune, in collaboration with Salt Lake Community College, to elevate diverse perspectives in local media through student journalism. The internet has gotten some things right — mental illness is not the exception. According to The National Alliance...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Social Determinants Of Health Cause COVID-19 Health Disparities

The study published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities examines whether health disparities in populations most impacted by COVID-19 resulted from higher exposure rates to the virus or social determinants of health that are known to impact wellbeing and quality of life. Previous morbidity and mortality data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

Research finds diagnosis of Alzheimer's, dementia decreases social activity

New Jersey [US], November 30 (ANI): Although it is believed that the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and dementia is quite crucial, a new study by Rutgers University has found that the diagnosis can lead to an unintentional impact on social relationships and social activity. The research has been published in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
case.edu

PRCHN Seminar Series: “Local Policies and Interventions to Address Diet-Related Health Disparities”

All members of the campus community are invited to attend the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods’ (PRCHN) upcoming seminar, “Local Policies and Interventions to Address Diet-Related Health Disparities.”. Caitlin Caspi, associate professor in the Department of Allied Health Sciences at University of Connecticut, will discuss several local policy actions...
FITNESS
Shield

24/7 online mental health support now available for students

Counseling and Psychological Services is now offering tele-counseling and online mental health support through TimelyCare, a 24/7 virtual counseling platform. TimelyCare is a free service to all students. Students can sign up using their USI email address at timelycare.com/usi. With only three licensed psychologists on staff, CAPS has been experiencing...
MENTAL HEALTH

