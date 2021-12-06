ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Better late than never: Brachytherapy is more important than timing in treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer

Gynecol Oncol. 2021 Dec 2:S0090-8258(21)01608-5. doi: 10.1016/j.ygyno.2021.11.015. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To evaluate the utilization of brachytherapy and duration of treatment on overall survival for locally advanced cervical cancer. METHODS: The National Cancer Database (NCDB) was queried to identify stage II-IVA cervical cancer patients diagnosed in the United...

