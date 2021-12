When Johnny Cash rolled into the Carousel Ballroom for a one-off concert on April 24, 1968, he was not the larger-than-life “Man in Black” we think of today. A few weeks later he would release “At Folsom Prison,” and the next year he would grace TV sets across the country on his variety show. But on this day, Cash was playing to 700 San Francisco hippies, the house less than a third full. The audience was so sparse, he could take requests (including Gordon Lightfoot asking for “Forty Shades of Green”), as you can hear on the newly released archival recording of the show courtesy of the Owsley Stanley Foundation and BMG. Recorded by legendary Grateful Dead soundman Owsley “Bear” Stanley, it’s the latest of his Bear’s Sonic Journals to see the light of day.

