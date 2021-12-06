ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rashad Kingsley Shad and Mary Szarmach on Flavored Tobacco Ban

 6 days ago

Rashad Kingsley Shad and his dad own two Conoco stations on Colfax and on N. Washington St. Mary Szarmach works with Smoker Friendly. They both join the show to...

Westword

Up In Smoke: Winners and Losers of Proposed Flavored Tobacco Ban in Denver

Denver City Council will vote on a proposed citywide ban of flavored tobacco and vaping products on December 6. With so much at stake for retailers, consumers and big tobacco, the proposal has been the subject of intense debate at council committee meetings over the last few months, and the wording of the ordinance has gone through some significant changes.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Moves Ahead With Plan To Ban Majority Of Flavored Tobacco Products, Businesses Worry

(CBS4) – After hours of debate, the Denver City Council moved forward with a plan to ban a majority of flavored tobacco products. In a 12-1 vote, city council voted to publish the flavored tobacco ban with the amendment, which would go into effect in 2023. A final vote is planned for next Monday, as business owners worry they're going to be forced out of business. "They rushed it too much. I understand trying to help our youth, but you have to be very logical or very smart about how you do it in 2021," said Rashad Kingsley-Shadi, who owns and...
DENVER, CO
Steven Bonifazi

Tuesday in Denver: City proceeds with plan to ban majority of flavored tobacco products, Foo Fighters Denver show & more

(Rubén Bagüés/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy Tuesday Denverites!. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily-Round Up. The sun is beaming down on the Mile High City this morning, with partly conditions expected around 4:00 p.m. The forecast high for this Tuesday is 61°F with a forecast low of 38°F.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver's ban on flavored tobacco advances with new 2023 implementation date

The proposed ban against the sale of flavored tobacco products in Denver was advanced by the City Council on Monday, with a new year-delayed 2023 implementation date. The ban, which was first proposed in early October, was published in a 12-1 vote following more than two hours of public hearings and council debate. The proposal will now move forward for a final vote next Monday.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver City Council considered flavored tobacco ban with 2023 launch date

The Denver City Council weighed the health of young people against the rights of adults who like to vape flavored fumes in crafting a potential ban on flavored varieties. Denver is the latest city nationally to consider a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, which opponents say is a gateway to smoking tobacco or hard drugs.
DENVER, CO
completecolorado.com

Bailey & Shaer: Denver's flavored tobacco ban doomed to fail

If the Denver City Council would like to see what the future holds if they pass a flavored tobacco ban, they only need look to Massachusetts for evidence that it is doomed to fail by every measure. The numbers don't lie. Massachusetts' ban on the sale of flavored tobacco is an abject failure. The state lost over $140 million on menthol cigarettes alone, the regulated and enforced network of licensed retailers has been abandoned, and public health cannot claim a modicum of benefit. Add to that the impact to local businesses including reduced hours and lost jobs, and we see a failure by every measure – as was predicted by those who opposed the ban.
DENVER, CO
Ross' Mon Blogcast: Bob Dole RIP; Denver flavored tobacco ban; Tom Petrie

Bob Dole was the last WWII veteran to be a presidential nominee. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 98...after being left for dead on a battlefield nearly 70 years earlier. He was one of the most successful and long-serving Republican politicians of my lifetime, and always reminded people of what politicians could be rather than what most of them are, especially now. Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98 - The New York Times (nytimes.com) One of his most famous moments came on December 4, 2018 at the laying-in-state of President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol when, unplanned and with help, he stood and saluted the man who essentially ended Dole's presidential ambitions...saluted with his left hand as his right arm was rendered essentially useless due to injuries suffered in war. For that incredible moment, see the video at the end of this blog note.
POLITICS
David Heitz

Denver debates flavored tobacco

The City Council approved proposal to ban flavored tobacco in Denver with a few exceptions Monday. The Denver City Council voted 10-3 to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco, such as vaping products and menthol cigarettes. Exempted from the prohibition are hand-rolled cigars, pipe tobacco and hookah.
DENVER, CO
