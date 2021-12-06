ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BYU Tight End Bentley Hanshaw Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 2 days ago

On Monday morning, BYU tight end Bentley Hanshaw entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rivals was the first to report the news. Hanshaw, who signed with BYU as part of the 2017 signing class, was listed as a freshman on BYU's roster this season.

Hanshaw spent one year with the BYU football program in 2017 as a redshirt. Following that season, he left to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He rejoined the program in 2020. Thanks to the extra year of COVID eligibility, the 2020 season did not count against his eligibility and he returned in 2021 as a third-year freshman.

Out of high school, Hanshaw picked BYU over a scholarship offer from Oregon State.

Hanshaw appeared in only one game during his three seasons at BYU. Hanshaw played against Louisiana Tech in BYU's dominant 45-14 victory. BYU is deep at tight end, and Hanshaw was buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Isaac Rex, Dallin Holker, Masen Wake, and Carter Wheat.

Hanshaw will be immediately eligible at his next school of choice and he will have three years of eligibility remaining. He will likely seek a school where he can see more playing time.

Hanshaw joins Cade Parrish, Jacques Wilson, and Mitchell Price as the f member of the BYU football program to enter the transfer portal over the last few weeks.

RELATED PEOPLE
