Nashville's 12South Taproom has 30 beers on tap, but served up something just as important to Sagar Shukla and Nigel Hammond when they visited right before Thanksgiving 2020. What the pair sensed there, and throughout that weekend visit, persuading them to choose Nashville as the home of their business software startup Foresight over New York, Silicon Valley or Washington, D.C.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO