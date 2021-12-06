ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Curating a More Diverse Campus Environment

By Lydialyle Gibson
harvardmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThan a year of study and surveys, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) Task Force on Visual Culture and Signage released its report today, with a series of recommendations for achieving a physical campus that better represents Harvard’s “diversity, aspirations, and dynamism.” From sculptures and portraits to landscaping, architecture, and...

www.harvardmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ku.edu

New book collects experiences of campus diversity leaders, power dynamics of their work

LAWRENCE — As the United States has dealt with a racial reckoning in recent years, college campuses have been among the leaders in addressing diversity issues and how they resonate in their communities. A new book edited by a University of Kansas professor collects experiences, narratives and lessons from higher education diversity leaders across the country to help illuminate what can be learned from their work and how they deal with power dynamics in their work.
LAWRENCE, KS
stonybrook.edu

New IDEAS Committee Focuses on Fostering a More Inclusive Environment

The first provision of the American Nurses Association (ANA) Code of Ethics for Nurses states that “the nurse practices with compassion and respect for the inherent dignity, worth and unique attributes of every person” (2015). Furthermore, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) encourages the advancement of diversity, inclusion and equity in academic nursing to promote greater appreciation for health inequities and the perspectives of people from different backgrounds (2021). Similarly, the faculty of the School of Nursing at Stony Brook want all students, staff, faculty and administrators to feel welcome, valued and supported regardless of their identity. To that end, the Faculty Assembly of the School of Nursing approved the formation of a new committee, titled the Committee for Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Social Justice (IDEAS).
STONY BROOK, NY
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

SGA discusses diversity and inclusion on campus with administrators

The Student Government Association (SGA) held its weekly meeting on Nov. 30 to conduct a Q&A session with administrators from various departments within the University. Members presented on the issues of health and well-being as well as diversity and inclusion and then brought up questions to administrators. Health and well-being...
COLLEGES
upressonline.com

Students say faculty needs to be more diverse to represent student body

The university frequently touts and celebrates its diverse student body, but the diverse student body does not extend to the professors and instructors inside the classroom. According to the university’s Diversity Data Report for the 2019-20 academic year, which was released in February 2021, 6.9% of instructors are Black and 7.6% of instructors are Hispanic. Data was not available for the 2021 year.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Abele
The Free Press - TFP

Yale Law Students Who Refused To Smear Their Professor Sue Admins For ‘Attempting To Blackball Two Students Of Color’

Two students of color are suing Yale Law School administrators for retaliation resulting from the students’ refusal to tell lies to advance the administrators’ investigation of Professor Amy Chua. Yale Law School deans Heather Gerken and Ellen Cosgrove allegedly approached a law professor who employed the two plaintiffs as research...
EDUCATION
Seattle Times

As turkeys take over campus, some colleges are more thankful than others

MINNEAPOLIS — They are lounging next to bike racks and outside dorms. They are strutting across Harvard Yard. And, yes, they are occasionally fanning their feathers and charging at innocent students. Across the nation, from the riverbanks of the University of Minnesota to the forests of the University of California,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Curator#Photography#Diversity#Fas#Burden#The Undergraduate Council
SFGate

Students learn, celebrate Native American cultures

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Southern Oaks Elementary School leadership and education team did not want students to miss out on an opportunity to learn about the indigenous people of the United States before celebrating Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 26. That is why, along with learning about...
SOCIETY
WPRI 12 News

Estée Lauder funds Clarkson University research

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has received a grant from a major makeup company. Estée Lauder, an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of cosmetic products, has awarded Clarkson University an industrial grant to develop advanced sunscreen materials. This grant was directly given to Clarkson’s Kodak CAMP Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Mario […]
COLLEGES
kfornow.com

Carter Promises More Engagement In N-U Diversity Efforts

N-U Board of Regents December 3 2021. (Photo by Charlie Brogan, KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (December 3, 2021) We’ve been in the news a little bit lately” said University of Nebraska President Ted Carter in his opening remarks at the N-U Board of Regents meeting Friday. “It’s really important that our faculty, our students and our staff hear directly from me where we’ve been and where we’re going.”
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
harvardmagazine.com

Claudia Goldin: Why Do Women Still Make Less Than Men?

Why do women still make less than men? Claudia Goldin, Henry Lee professor of economics, shares the reason why working mothers still earn less and advance less often in their careers than men: time. Even with antidiscrimination laws and unbiased managers, certain professions pay employees disproportionately more for long hours and weekends, passing over women who need that time for family care. Goldin also discusses how COVID-19’s flexible work policies may help close the gender earnings gap.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

DePaul Business Law Clinic Helps Build Businesses By Matching Law Students With Women Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul business law clinic is working towards building our local economies one female entrepreneur at a time. The law clinic matches current law students with women from across the city, providing necessary legal advice counseling and business expertise – all at an affordable cost. Afenya Montgomery noted that the iCAN Collective is one of the many new businesses to grow from this collaboration. “We’re all about pairing diverse entrepreneurs – people of color, primarily Black women – to resources and information to build their businesses,” Montgomery said. In her quest to help get others’ ideas off the ground, Afenya...
CHICAGO, IL
ambs.edu

Janna Hunter-Bowman, PhD

Associate Professor of Peace Studies & Christian Social Ethics; Peace Studies Director; MATPS Program Director. MAPS, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, 2010. Janna Hunter-Bowman, PhD, brings experience as a peace and justice worker in a variety of settings to her academic study and teaching roles. She has worked with Witness for Peace in organization and advocacy, and with Justapaz in Colombia in the areas of documentation, education, and advocacy. Immediately after earning a Master of Arts: Peace Studies at AMBS, she entered a PhD program at the Kroc Institute at the University of Notre Dame. There she was the first student to combine the disciplines of theology and peace studies into a single program, an endeavor that found expression in her dissertation, which examined the agency of victims of violence in Colombia’s war zones.
ELKHART, IN
The 74

Helping Diverse Kids Succeed in Gifted-&-Talented Programs

Gifted and talented education has long come under scrutiny for perpetuating inequities, particularly between wealthy white children and other underrepresented groups. Recently, calls for changes range from eliminating the programs altogether to implementing various proposals to increase diversity. Yet many proposed strategies focus solely on increasing the numbers of racially, ethnically, linguistically or economically diverse […]
KIDS
georgian.edu

GCU’s Positivity and Diversity Shine in NSSE Survey Results, With More to Come

Joy Smith, Ed.D., chief diversity officer for student affairs; Jewel Boyd, coordinator for student activities and engagement; Kim Markland, TRIO academic specialist; Danielle Lamb, director of TRIO-Student Support Services; Erika Hernandez, co-founder and CEO, Latina Made Not Maid; Provost Janice Warner, Ph.D.; and Jaime A. Rivera, Ph.D., associate professor of world languages and cultures and director of the Vamos/Avanzando program, at the “Latina Made, Not Maid” presentation on October 6, 2021.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Yale Daily News

“Six Pretty Good Selves” offers first-years a diverse intellectual perspective in the humanities

“Six Pretty Good Selves” is one of four first-year seminars taught in the 2021 fall semester as a part of the “Six Pretty Good Ideas” course series. The series, which began with the “Six Pretty Good Books” course taught by professors Shawkat Toorawa and Tina Lu in the fall 2019 semester, currently includes “Six Pretty Good Selves” in addition to “Six Pretty Good Poems,” “Six Pretty Good Buildings” and “Six Pretty Good Journeys” this semester. The series is currently co-directed by professors Ayesha Ramachandran and Marta Figlerowicz.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy