Curating a More Diverse Campus Environment

The first provision of the American Nurses Association (ANA) Code of Ethics for Nurses states that “the nurse practices with compassion and respect for the inherent dignity, worth and unique attributes of every person” (2015). Furthermore, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) encourages the advancement of diversity, inclusion and equity in academic nursing to promote greater appreciation for health inequities and the perspectives of people from different backgrounds (2021). Similarly, the faculty of the School of Nursing at Stony Brook want all students, staff, faculty and administrators to feel welcome, valued and supported regardless of their identity. To that end, the Faculty Assembly of the School of Nursing approved the formation of a new committee, titled the Committee for Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Social Justice (IDEAS).

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO