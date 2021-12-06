Curating a More Diverse Campus Environment

Associate Professor of Peace Studies & Christian Social Ethics; Peace Studies Director; MATPS Program Director. MAPS, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, 2010. Janna Hunter-Bowman, PhD, brings experience as a peace and justice worker in a variety of settings to her academic study and teaching roles. She has worked with Witness for Peace in organization and advocacy, and with Justapaz in Colombia in the areas of documentation, education, and advocacy. Immediately after earning a Master of Arts: Peace Studies at AMBS, she entered a PhD program at the Kroc Institute at the University of Notre Dame. There she was the first student to combine the disciplines of theology and peace studies into a single program, an endeavor that found expression in her dissertation, which examined the agency of victims of violence in Colombia’s war zones.
