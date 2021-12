This Instant Pot Lasagna Soup takes a classic recipe and twists it into a delicious quick and easy dinner time meal!. If you like lasagna then I can assure you that you will fall in love with this Instant Pot Lasagna Soup! I have been getting a lot of requests to make an Instant Pot version of my stovetop lasagna soup. It took a few tries to get it just right but I think I have got it perfected! This recipe is just what you need on those cool nights and a lot quicker than my stovetop version (but still just as tasty!) This Instant Pot Lasagna Soup is made with simple ingredients that you may already have in your pantry. Serve it with your favorite garlic bread and maybe a side salad and you have a tasty meal for the whole family! If you love making recipes in your instant pot, then you have to try my Instant Pot Lasagna Soup recipe.

