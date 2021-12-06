ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor getting MRI on left arm after 31-0 shutout to the Colts

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is getting an MRI to help the team evaluate his left arm injury following the 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13.

Taylor left the game with 8:05 to go in the third quarter and went into the blue medical tent where trainers evaluated his left wrist. Taylor had trouble gripping the ball as his hand was swelling up. Rookie Davis Mills was inserted into the game.

Coach David Culley told reporters Monday that the team will be discerning whether to play Taylor or Mills against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Said Culley: “Team study and just what gives us the best chance to win moving forward with the team we’re playing and how we’ve been offensively and what we feel like after we’ve sat down today and tomorrow and see exactly what we need to do and where we need to go, we’ll make that decision.”

Houston fell to 2-10 after the loss to the Colts. It is the second straight season the Texans have posted double-digit losing seasons and the first time since 2005-06.

