ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

How Missouri’s road conditions rank compared to other states

By Stacker
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ha6qy_0dFR94qj00

STACKER – The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. – The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for a clear energy future and entail the expansion of broadband, provide replacement of harmful lead-piped drinking water systems, add new sewer systems, and expand and modernize passenger rail and transit systems. Uplift Legal Funding compiled a list of states where roads are in the worst condition, using data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet . States were issued an infrastructure report card and graded based on the conditions of its roads and bridges. The White House details the significant investment needs taking into account the regional variations when it comes to road quality, funding commuting patterns as well as other factors.

Using the fact sheet and 2019 data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics , Uplift identified the states with the lowest percentage of acceptable roads. Acceptable road condition is determined by a road’s score on the international roughness index, a measure determining the smoothness of the road’s surface.

Read on to see how well your state maintains its roads, or see the top 15 here .

Missouri by the numbers

– Percent of road mileage in acceptable condition: 75.3% (23,088.9 miles)
– Total road mileage: 30,665.4 miles
– Rank: 15th worst in nation

Missouri’s poor road conditions have caught the attention of the White House with a steep price tag. The White House Missouri Fact Sheet states infrastructure funding has budgeted an estimated $6.5 billion for highway repairs for the state over the next five years.

Missouri has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway in unsuitable condition. The significant deficiencies have increased commute times by 5.9% since 2011. For years, Missouri has suffered from a lack of investment. The upside is that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is working toward improving the lives of Missouri residents by repairing roads and bridges, focusing on climate change mitigation.

In addition to being frustrating, poor road conditions are linked to reduced safety, more traffic, and increased vehicle costs. Idaho however has proven to be proficient in its road maintenance with 96.4% of its road mileage in acceptable condition. Wyoming also has a positive rating with 94.7% of its road mileage in good condition.

Keep reading to see which states have the best and worst road conditions.

States where roads are in the best condition

#1. Idaho: 96.4% (3,968.0 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#2. Wyoming: 94.7% (6,793.6 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#3. Tennessee: 94.7% (4,800.1 miles) of roads in acceptable condition

States where roads are in the worst condition

#1. Rhode Island: 49.7% (849.2 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#2. New Jersey: 53% (4,081.8 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#3. Hawaii: 57.2% (889.5 miles) of roads in acceptable condition.

This story originally appeared on Uplift Legal Funding and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

The Cities with the Most DUIs in Every State in 2021

Driving under the influence is unfortunately more common during the holiday season. These are cities in each state where DUI offenses occur at exceptionally high rates. Driving during the month of December is historically more dangerous compared to other months. Increased traffic during the holiday season, paired with inclement and unpredictable weather patterns, spells for trouble on the roads for many drivers. Not only are general road conditions less-than-ideal, but the influx of celebrations with no shortage of libations leads to a spike in DUIs during this time of year.
TRAFFIC
939theeagle.com

Every available Missouri state trooper is on the road on Thanksgiving Wednesday

You’ll notice additional Missouri state troopers on the highways today and throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting drivers with vehicle issues. The state Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday fatality counting period begins tonight at 6 and ends at 11:59 Sunday night. 12 people died in Missouri from traffic...
MISSOURI STATE
wbtw.com

How do South Carolina roads compare to the rest of the country?

The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Missouri Traffic
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Study says Kentucky’s highway system ranks 4th nationally in road condition, cost effectiveness

Kentucky’s highway system ranks 4th in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition, according to the Annual Highway Report published by Reason Foundation. The state’s excellent rural and urban arterial road quality contributes to Kentucky’s top 5 placement in the Annual Highway Report, which ranks every state highway system in 13 categories.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyma.com

Less than 80% of Arizona’s roads are in acceptable conditions

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Senate recently passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that will go into repairs and other projects across the country, among them being roads that were in need of this restructuring. The White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet revealed data showing the overall conditions of roads...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Transit Systems#Infrastructure#American#The U S Senate#Uplift Legal Funding#Missouri Fact Sheet
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri's roads ranked third, but MODOT identifies $1 billion in annual unfunded needs

(The Center Square) – An analysis of the best and most cost-effective highway systems in the United States ranked Missouri third, falling one spot from last year’s ratings. The Reason Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of individual liberty and free markets, gave Missouri the high ranking and...
TRAFFIC
kion546.com

California is the #4 state with the worst road conditions

California is the #4 state with the worst road conditions. The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. – The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for a clear energy future and entail the expansion of broadband, provide replacement of harmful lead-piped drinking water systems, add new sewer systems, and expand and modernize passenger rail and transit systems. Uplift Legal Funding compiled a list of states where roads are in the worst condition, using data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet. States were issued an infrastructure report card and graded based on the conditions of its roads and bridges. The White House details the significant investment needs taking into account the regional variations when it comes to road quality, funding commuting patterns as well as other factors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Road condition report card: How do roads in Mississippi compare to the rest of the country?

See what the road conditions are like in Mississippi—and how they compare to the rest of the country. The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. – The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for a clear energy future and entail the expansion of broadband, provide replacement of harmful lead-piped drinking water systems, add new sewer systems, and expand and modernize passenger rail and transit systems. Uplift Legal Funding compiled a list of states where roads are in the worst condition, using data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet. States were issued an infrastructure report card and graded based on the conditions of its roads and bridges. The White House details the significant investment needs taking into account the regional variations when it comes to road quality, funding commuting patterns as well as other factors.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Nebraska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Nebraska, deaths attributable to the […]
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

The other dinosaur discovered in Missouri became a state symbol

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 broke the news this week of fossilized bones belonging to a new line of dinosaurs discovered in Missouri. But, this isn’t the first time traces of the ancient creatures were found in the Show-Me-State. Scientists and students have stumbled upon them before and one of them became Missouri’s state dinosaur in 2004.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s general revenue up 19 percent compared to last year, November report says

Last month’s net general revenue collections rose above November 2020’s by 19 percent, according to the state’s latest general revenue report. Collections rose from $811 million last November to $965.5 million last month. Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date decreased 0.7 percent compared to November 2020, from $4.53 billion last year to $4.50 billion this year.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income. Explore: Here's How Much You Need To Earn...
MICHIGAN STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy