Gardening

50 Popular Flower Varieties to Get You Growing

By Katherine Pittman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing to the plant nursery can be so overwhelming. As you stare at aisles and aisles of flowers and plants, how are you supposed to pick what's right for your garden? And what works well together? And where do you start?. If you're planning to add flowers to your...

The Guardian

Chrysanths float your boat? Then you’ll fall for this late-flowering beauty from Korea

A little flurry of colour right now wouldn’t go amiss. A blaze of pink or yellow to catch on the way out of the door will remind you that winter is not stealing everything. To say little of how pleased the pollinators will be that there’s still something to forage. It’s surprising, then, that Korean chrysanthemums are not more well known. If dahlias float your boat, let me introduce you to your next big love.
GARDENING
Domaine

These Plant-Filled Rooms Never Fail to Inspire

Plants are more popular than ever, so it's no surprise that design fans have started to view their gardening hobbies as a part of their décor philosophy too. Adding greenery to your home is an easy way to bring the outdoors in, and immediately breathes life into your space. Ready...
GARDENING
Grand Forks Herald

Yes, you can grow peaches in the Dakotas

A: Thanks, Janelle and Dave for proving that peaches can indeed be grown in the Dakotas. Janelle and Dave say, “The two Contender peach trees were planted in the spring of 2019 and this is the first year they bore fruit. We haven’t done anything to the trees in the winter except wrap them to prevent deer and bunny damage.”
AGRICULTURE
Ukiah Daily Journal

Gardening: Preparing your landscape for winter

Fall is a season of transition and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape improving your soil, reducing maintenance, and creating winter homes for toads, frogs, and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple passes but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.
GARDENING
Daily Review

Get It Growing: Cosmos can thrive on neglect

Are you looking for a gorgeous flower that thrives on pure neglect? Try cosmos. They are one of the most beautiful and easiest flowers to grow. While you’ll have to wait until the spring to plant seeds, look around this fall, and you may notice these flowers blooming profusely in local gardens.
GARDENING
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Get Growing with Mickey Rathbun: Garden reflections for 2021

When a gardening friend recently told me that she was “sadly watching the seasonal demise” of her garden, I began to examine my own feelings about this time of year. I’m not a big fan of ice and snow. But I confess, I’m not particularly sad about the dying back of my garden. I enjoy the moment when I’ve finished outdoor chores (mostly) and put away trowels, weeders and pruners. I need a rest, and the plants do, too.
AMHERST, MA
Axios Denver

Fermenting food at home grows in popularity. This book helps you learn.

Gabe Toth started fermenting in his home kitchen. First, home-brewed beer. Then, pickles. Now, anything.What's new: He's the author of the book, "The Fermentation Kitchen" from Boulder-based Brewers Publications ,a how-to guide to make bread, cheese, vinegar, kombucha and other fermented foods. "I like making things and I love the transformation that ingredients undergo," he tells Axios.Why it matters: The fermented food and ingredient market is projected to top $689 billion by 2023, according to a trade group.The popularity is evident in kimchi and other sauerkraut items available at grocery stores."The fermented foods world has changed dramatically in the last 10 to 15 years," he says.Pro tip: The easiest entry point is pickles, he advises. You don't need to start with cucumbers, but plenty of other vegetables will work. Once there, try soft cheeses, he suggests.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
FOOD & DRINKS
Williston Daily Herald

The scoop on air plants

Houseplants are on a popularity streak that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. If they are marketed for the Christmas season like they were for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you will not be able to turn around without running into them. A popular plant that I see in my shopping...
GARDENING
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Add color in the winter with amaryllis bulbs

Now that most of the leaves have already changed colors and fallen from the trees, the Oklahoma landscape will look rather gray and bleak until spring. Fortunately, if gardeners get started right away, they can force amaryllis bulbs to bloom in just a few weeks to add some bright color throughout the rest of the winter months.
GARDENING
thetrumantribune.com

Get Growing!

Spending more time at home this winter? Do you want to revitalize your living space by adding some new plants? Look no further than the air plant (Tillandsia). These fun and stylish plants don’t need soil, but they do still need a little care. Here’s what you need to know to keep them thriving.
GARDENING
Norman Transcript

Gardening: Poinsettias for Christmas color

Have you considered decorating your home this season with the lovely poinsettia?. The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) is one of the most popular winter holiday plants; a native to the area around Taxco, Mexico, the poinsettia was introduced to us by Joel R. Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico. It...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

21 Houseplants that Can Grow Without Sunlight

Believe it or not, there are plants that grow without the sun. Even though most plants need light to grow, fortunately, there are plants that grow in indirect sun – so when choosing your indoor garden be sure you have one of these!. Some plants crave the sun, but others...
GARDENING
laduenews.com

Spruce Up Your Holiday Décor With These Indoor Plants

Poinsettias are the go-to plants for home decorating in the winter. We may call them flowers, which is technically true, but the colorful and attractive parts are actually modified leaves called bracts. These large, colorful plants last for several months and give great value for indoor seasonal interest. Pair them...
GARDENING
Domaine

Why I Stopped Decorating With Trends In Mind

In the early 2000s, it was a Tuscan renaissance gracing suburban kitchens across the country, with grape and vineyard motifs embossed in backsplashes and decorative plates alike. The 2010s brought a resurgence of farmhouse style, with black and white spaces and barn doors making their way into even the most modern of homes. And now, design trends can be so niche and short-lived that we find ourselves combing stores for the latest and greatest, but donating the items just a few short months later.
INTERIOR DESIGN
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Colorful crotons are perfect for fall decorating

Chrysanthemums aren't the only plant that can add gorgeous color to your fall decor. Consider a tropical plant called crotons. Crotons have bright, multicolored foliage of orange, red, yellow and green, making them a perfect pick for decorating. Like poinsettias, crotons are members of the Euphorbiaceae family. The species is...
GARDENING

