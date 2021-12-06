ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

U.K. debuts hydrogen-powered jet concept that produces no emissions

By Siddharth Philip
SFGate
 2 days ago

A U.K.-backed research group unveiled a design for a liquid hydrogen-powered airliner theoretically capable of matching the performance of current midsize aircraft without producing carbon emissions. The FlyZero concept envisions a plane carrying 279 passengers non-stop from London to San Francisco at the same speed and comfort as today,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pv-magazine.com

Brazil and Chile could lead charge to affordable green hydrogen

With the rapid expansion in plans for electrolyzer production facilities worldwide set to drive down costs, U.S.-owned analyst WoodMackenzie has said Brazil and Chile are “amongst the front-runners” to harness affordable clean hydrogen this decade. The Scotland-based data company, which is owned by New Jersey business Verisk, has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: ‘China, Chile, Spain and Australia will lead the hydrogen economy’

Four countries on four continents are expected to lead green hydrogen production in the next five years, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report. “If planned projects are commissioned by 2026, China, Chile, Spain and Australia could together bring 85% of the additional 18 GW of renewable capacity dedicated to green hydrogen production,” the IEA wrote. That suggests same-continent supply deals will initially drive hydrogen trading, especially in Asia and Europe. Plans for more than 260 GW of electrolyzer capacity had been announced by the end of October. “We estimate that this could bring an additional 475 GW of wind and solar PV capacity, one-third of total installed variable renewables today,” wrote the IEA, adding Europe leads in terms of planned electrolyzer capacity, accounting for around 40% of the total. Lack of demand and competition from fossil-fuel-powered ‘grey' hydrogen could be problematic, however, the report stated. “The mismatch between currently planned projects and the demand for green hydrogen output remains a key uncertainty for future electrolyzer expansion,” wrote the report's authors. “Government policies are currently more focused on decarbonizing hydrogen production than developing demand for new applications.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Australia switches on Victoria Big Battery powered by Tesla Megapacks

Australia turned on its biggest battery, powered by Tesla Megapacks, on Wednesday in hopes of avoiding blackouts, and making greater use of renewable energy. In July, the Victoria Big Battery experienced a fire that affected two Tesla Megapacks. One of the world's largest battery-based energy storage systems, powered by Tesla's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Industry
Ghani Mengal

Hydrogen Aircraft Should Make Aviation Climate Neutral

The aircraft, the size of a Boeing 787, developed in Great Britain, is expected to be ready for the market in the mid-2030s. Flying cleanly around half the world: A research group from Great Britain has presented the concept for a hydrogen-powered airliner. It should be ready for use by the middle of the next decade.
uasweekly.com

H3 Dynamics-Powered Hydrogen Drone, Now Certified in Japan

A hydrogen drone equipped with H3 Dynamics’ AEROSTAK hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by Drone Works and with integration support by Nexty Electronics Co. Ltd., received official approval from the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (MITI) on November 28, 2021. The cooperation has led to the first...
WORLD
golfbusinessnews.com

Electric BTME From Reesink UK

Reesink UK will bring its electric stars to BTME. From Toro, the ground-breaking first all-electric riding greensmower, the industry-leading electric utility vehicle and the new lithium-ion battery version of a classic pedestrian mower, as well as multiple electric carrier options from STAR EV, will all be on stand 420. There’s...
WORLD
Benzinga

Electrification of Heavy Industrial Equipment Is Already on the Horizon

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Leading the next generation of commercial, industrial vehicles into greener pastures, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GTEC) has been working hand-in-hand with several market sectors as the pioneer driving change in the electrification of industries, traditionally dominated by heavy-emission internal-combustion systems.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
enr.com

Major UAE Aluminum Producer Investigates Hydrogen to Cut GHG Emissions

Emirates Global Aluminium and GE Gas Power have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ways for the metal producer to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. The aluminum producer says it is the largest non-oil or -gas industrial business in the United Arab Emirates, selling 2.52 million metric tons of cast metal in 2020 and the country’s only aluminum producer. It says electricity generation for its facilities accounts for a significant proportion of its GHG emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dezeen

Lexus unveils hydrogen-powered concept vehicle for off-road driving

Japanese carmaker Lexus has developed a concept for a recreational off-highway vehicle with a combustion engine fueled by hydrogen instead of petrol. The buggy has many of the hallmarks of a regular recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV), including exposed suspension and chunky tyres, but features Lexus' first hydrogen engine. According to...
CARS
simpleflying.com

Why Boeing Isn’t Focusing On Hydrogen As A Fuel

Boeing’s commitment to sustainability has accelerated with the appointment of its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Raymond. Chris is leading the way towards a lower carbon future, with a strong emphasis on fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuels. Simple Flying caught up with him to better understand why hydrogen is not such a big priority for Boeing right now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This New 64-Foot Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Uses Renewable Energy to Supply Unlimited Range

Hydrogen propulsion still has a ways to go in the marine industry, but don’t tell that to Fraser Yachts. The yachting company, which handles everything from chartering to new builds, has just unveiled a new catamaran powered by the eco-friendly fuel alternative. Meet Aquon One. The futuristic new multihull, which is set for delivery in 2023, is designed to be an environmentally friendly boat that combines modern comforts with innovative green technologies for sustainable cruising sans noise and emissions. Penned by Christian Grande, the “pocket superyacht” will be fitted with just shy of 700 square feet of solar panels on the flybridge...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Commercial Aviation#Hydrogen Fuel#Liquid Hydrogen#Uk#Ati
electricvehiclesresearch.com

UK Project Unveils Plans for a New Liquid Hydrogen Plane

Passengers could one day fly to the other side of the world with zero carbon emissions and just one refuelling stop, thanks to government-funded technology unveiled yesterday. The concept aircraft was unveiled (6 December 2021) by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) ahead of the fourth meeting of the Jet Zero Council, which is chaired by the Transport Secretary.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
passengerterminaltoday.com

UK government unveils commercial aircraft concept fueled by liquid hydrogen

') } // --> FlyZero showcases the huge potential of liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft as the UK drives for a cleaner and greener air travel future and builds on progress already achieved by the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero-emission transatlantic flight within a generation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Raw component costs send diesel exhaust fluid prices soaring

(Correction: Noting that the DEF regulation was implemented in 2010, substituting for a specific model year requiring DEF use.) A lengthy series of events has come together to drive the price of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) higher, a trend that recently took another jolt higher in the spot market. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Electric and hybrid trains power ahead to cut emissions

The sound of trains departing from London’s St Pancras Station on the 70-mile journey to Corby, in Northamptonshire, has changed. After 2009, when the route reopened to regular services, passengers heard a sharp crescendo of revving from the train’s underfloor diesel engines. Since May, however, they have heard the steadily-rising whine of far quieter electric motors.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Travel Weekly

Plans for a new ‘carbon free’ liquid hydrogen aircraft revealed

A concept aircraft capable of flying to the other side of the world with zero carbon emissions and just one refuelling stop was unveiled today (Monday). The mid-size aircraft powered by liquid hydrogen would be capable of flying 279 passengers halfway around the world without a stop or anywhere in the world with just one stop to refuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Has Strong Views on Hydrogen. Not Everyone Agrees

Electric vehicles have batteries that need to be charged by plugging the vehicle into a charging point, whereas fuel cell vehicles utilize hydrogen gas and "generate their electricity onboard." Firms including Toyota and Hyundai have produced hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, while smaller manufacturers such as Riversimple are also working on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorTrend Magazine

Lexus Reveals Cool But Bizarre ROV Hydrogen ATV Concept

First a battery-electric SUV, now a hydrogen-fueled side-by-side ATV? We can't even imagine what Lexus will get up to next week. You're looking at the Lexus ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle), created by Lexus' European operations as a concept. Lexus claims this side-by-side offers "near zero-emissions" fun provided by a hydrogen-burning 1.0-liter engine—not a hydrogen fuel cell, a portable chemistry set that parent company Toyota uses for generating electricity to power electric drive motors in its fuel-cell vehicles.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy