ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Pixel Feature Drop revealed with Snapchat, digital key and other treats

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRbAx_0dFR8amP00

The latest Pixel Feature Drop has been confirmed, with Google promising fresh safety, convenience, and other features for phones as far back as the Pixel 3a. Previewed, in part, at Google’s big Pixel event in October, there’s the new Snapchat integrations with the Android camera, along with the activation of ultra-wideband on the newest Pixel 6 Pro.

In October, Google previewed its new Quick Tap to Snap feature, which makes Snapchat accessible directly from the lock screen. If you’re a user of the photo-centric social network, and you have a Pixel 4a 5G or newer, you’ll be able to open Snapchat by tapping on the back of the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vSes_0dFR8amP00

It’s worth noting that with convenience does come some security considerations. Since Quick Tap to Snap bypasses any phone lock you might have, anybody with access to your Pixel can pull up the Snapchat camera as a result. Later this month, meanwhile, a new Pixel Face lens – exclusive to Pixel phones – will be added to Snapchat, too.

As for ultra-wideband, that taps the new radio in the latest Pixel 6 Pro. Enabled with this feature drop, it boosts the functionality of Nearby Share to improve file and media transfer between compatible devices. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are getting digital car key functionality, too, though only if you have a select model year 2020-22 BMW in certain countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421plx_0dFR8amP00

Assuming you do, you can tap your Pixel against the car’s door handle to unlock it, and then use the phone to activate the ignition when you’re inside. It’s a feature you would’ve previously needed an iPhone to use, but now it’s launching on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (along with the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 ultra) in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other select locations.

Elsewhere, there are new settings available. You can now tweak how long you have to long-press the power button on a Pixel 3 or newer in order to summon the Google Assistant, for example. Those who have Pixel Buds A-series get more granular bass control, with double the adjustable range.

Car crash detection availability is rolling out to France, Italy, and Taiwan, as an optional extra. That can automatically notify emergency services if the phone spots you’ve been in a crash or other incident. Recorder, too, is gaining new localization options, with transcription now supported in French, German, and Japanese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfH90_0dFR8amP00

If you’re a fan of Now Playing – which can identify songs in the background and name them on the lock screen – you can now tap the musical note icon next to the result to save the current track to your favorites. As before, identification is all done on-device, rather than sending any audio to the cloud. A new set of three wallpapers, the result of a collaboration with Dana Kearly, has been added as part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The new Feature Drop will roll out over the next few weeks, as a free update. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners will start seeing the new functionality from next week. Exactly which features your Pixel will and won’t get will depend on which version you have; Google has a list that explains just what you can expect at its support site.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

WhatsApp disappearing messages can now be your default

For some time now, WhatsApp users have had disappearing messages at their disposal. These do what they say on the tin, making chats disappear after a set amount of time to erase the record of conversations that should be kept private. WhatsApp today is giving users more control over how they use disappearing messages, giving users the option of turning them on by default.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Pixel Watch marketing materials confirm unique bezel-less design

The Internet went buzzing a few days back when news of the Pixel Watch broke cover again. It wasn’t exactly the first time Google was rumored to be working on its own wearable and, to give credit where it’s due, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech reported the same thing months ago. The most recent report did at least confirm plans for this Pixel Watch again while leaving some things still open to change. The YouTuber, however, is adding fuel to the fire by releasing not simple renders but actual marketing materials for the alleged Google-branded smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Pixel 6a dummy leak confirms the loss of a beloved feature

The Pixel 6 is notable for many things, and one of those is its unique and rather quirky design. Bringing back a visor-like look that it first used on the Huawei-made Nexus 6P, Google gave the Pixel 6 series some personality that sets it apart from the competition. There have already been rumors that the Pixel 6a will follow suit, which is definitely a good thing. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a could closely follow the Pixel 6 as well in one rather unfortunate way for fans of the Pixel “a” series.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Nearby Share#Iphone
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
France
NewsBreak
Snapchat
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google turns your Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 into digital car keys

Google is rolling out Android digital car key support. The feature is only available on Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 devices. Currently, select BMW cars are the only compatible car models. Back during the Google I/O 2021 keynote, the company announced that digital car key support would be arriving on...
NFL
makeuseof.com

How to Update Your Android Phone

The Android ecosystem has come a long way from its initial days when manufacturers rarely updated their devices. Now, almost all manufacturers tend to roll out monthly or quarterly security updates for their devices, and they are quick to roll out major Android updates. Apart from regular OS updates, there's...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an Android Phone Without a Password

Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google Photos rolls out Locked Folder feature to more Android phones

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) One of the standout features of the Android 12 experience is a new security and privacy feature that Google added to Google Photos. It’s a feature many iPhone and iPad users have wanted for years, but Apple has yet to introduce. We’re talking about Google Photos’ Locked Folder functionality that the Search giant introduced earlier this year. Initially, Google launched the Locked Folder feature for Pixel phones, promising to bring it to other Android devices soon. We learned that Google Photos on Android and iOS would finally support...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Best tech gifts for under $25: Holiday gadgets for less

Whether you're shopping for a coworker or participating in the annual Secret Santa, buying the right gift is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why, we've done the thinking for you.
NFL
GeekyGadgets

More details on iOS 15.2 (Video)

Apple is expected to release iOS 15.2 beta 4 sometime soon and now we get to have another look at the current beta of the software. The video below from Brandon Butch gives is another look at the iOS 15.2 software and its range of features, lets find out more details.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy