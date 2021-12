Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

