Economy

Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Infoworld
 5 days ago

Join experts from nCino, with added perspective and research from Salesforce, as they discuss...

www.infoworld.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

Risk management strategies to handle fertilizer issues

Risk management strategies to handle fertilizer issues. It’s no secret that fertilizer prices are through the roof with little knowledge of when they might come back down. Plus, supply chain bottlenecks have left farmers wondering if there will be enough to go around. In this Managing for Profit, University of Illinois farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey outlines some risk management strategies for the situation shared during the 2021 Illinois Farm Economic Summit.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Stonebrook Risk Solutions Partners With Mphasis To Build Disruptive Digital Platform

The architecture’s state-of-the-art user experience, data security, and performance will allow integration with regional health plans and large-scale partners. Stonebrook Risk Solutions announced that it has selected Mphasis to build a disruptive architecture enabling it to partner with regional health plans to transform healthcare across the United States. The digital platform will connect regional health plans, insurance companies, pharmacy benefits, consumer-directed health programs, and medical management companies into a nationwide network of providers that will compete with national health plans for mid-tier employers.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

6 Strategies for Improving Self-Service in Salesforce Experience Cloud

Time and again, self-service has proven to be one of the best ways to reduce support costs and improve customer satisfaction. Today, some 69% of decision makers at service. organizations list self-service as a central part of their overall service strategy. It’s a fundamental customer service modality that meets four urgent needs of preference, cost, engagement, and scalability.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

How to Make Customer Service KPIs Soar

Despite lip service across all industries to improve customer satisfaction score (CSAT), it has fallen to its lowest level in 15 years. That’s a problem as a majority of consumers say that after three or fewer negative experiences, they will abandon a brand. It’s no wonder, then, that CEOs are making customer satisfaction a priority over customer acquisition. How can they turn this steep decline around?
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Lee Schafer: Strategy without execution is a vision with no plan

Most business consultants want to help companies develop strategy. It's fun, the fees are big and it has the CEO's attention. Messy details, like who is supposed to do what work differently, are best left to somebody else. That's why it was a treat for me — someone who gets...
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

The top supply chain challenges are…

A new survey of U.S. supply chain professionals reveals procurement is becoming more important in combating the most common supply chain issues. According to the survey, conducted by enterprise software provider SAP and Regina Corso Consulting, 90% of respondents said procurement has taken on greater responsibilities to address both supply chain and sustainability challenges.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

2022 Global Networking Trends Report

Trying to figure out how to enable a remote workforce and deliver digital-first services to your customers? Are you feeling the complexity of supporting multiple clouds? Is your goal to provide secure and consistent experiences for employees everywhere?. In Cisco's 2022 Global Networking Trends Report, discover how IT leaders and...
TECHNOLOGY
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 4 strategies to set the right goals

Digital transformation initiatives should be comprehensive and defined by a vision that leads organizations toward more efficient, data-driven, and goal-oriented performance. Digital transformation requires a clear end goal as well as detailed benchmarks to help lead teams in the right direction. The more specific and considered the goals and benchmarks, the more likely the organization is to see progress and ultimate success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
worth.com

An Inside Look at the Future of Digital Banking

It’s no longer a question of if the future of banking will be digital. The answer is a resounding “yes!”. Between evolving customer expectations and a pandemic-prompted acceleration of the financial services industry’s digital transformation, digital banking has become a basic requirement for most banks. Today, traditional banks have no option but to adapt in order to remain competitive.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

5 Key Ways CISOs Can Accelerate the Business

Now more than ever, chief information security officers (CISOs) are expected to weigh in on board-level decisions. In an increasingly competitive landscape, business acumen has become just as important as technical know-how, and executives rely on the CISO to map security programs to business objectives to promote growth and generate revenue.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

How to Build a Cloud-First Strategy for the Digital Workplace

It's arguable when the cloud took off as a trend in business. Some point to Salesforce, which started offering its customer relationship management platform as a service in the late 1990s. Others argue the push for cloud dominance started in 2006, when Amazon started offering its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to enterprises.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

The State of Composable Commerce Report

The State of Composable Commerce Report™ was published in partnership with Ignite Research LLC and summarizes the results of surveying more than 400 eCommerce practitioners. • 95% of respondents believe Composable Commerce is the approach businesses should take. • 82% of respondents who have implemented a Composable Commerce approach anticipate...
ECONOMY
Infoworld

To Buy or To Build: Which is the Best Path for Digital Transformation?

In this white paper, we explore how the vendor landscape has evolved over the past 5-10 years, making the decision to buy from technology partners such as Salesforce and nCino more compelling than ever. We also share an actionable roadmap for approaching any major digital transformation journey, with learnings and leading practices gleaned from hundreds of engagements with financial institutions of many sizes and with a wide range of strategic objectives.
MARKETS
dig-in.com

3 Strategies to deliver customer-centric digital experiences

When delivering a great digital experience, it’s not just about filling your company’s technology gaps, but identifying, addressing, and anticipating the needs of your customers. For insurers, where low-touch interaction is the norm, the stakes to provide customers with supportive and personalized experiences are higher than ever. Those that prioritize this are pulling away from the competition.
TECHNOLOGY

