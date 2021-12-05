Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Risk management strategies to handle fertilizer issues. It’s no secret that fertilizer prices are through the roof with little knowledge of when they might come back down. Plus, supply chain bottlenecks have left farmers wondering if there will be enough to go around. In this Managing for Profit, University of Illinois farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey outlines some risk management strategies for the situation shared during the 2021 Illinois Farm Economic Summit.

