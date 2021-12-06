ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,029 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Critical Comparison

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 25.7% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Benchmark Begins Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.30.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jks#Jinkosolar Holding Co#Royal Bank Of Canada#Sec#First Trust Advisors#Green Alpha Advisors Llc
etfdailynews.com

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “. Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 735,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.91. Several brokerages have weighed in on...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “. NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 3.8% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $43.88. 30,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 664,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28. Several equities analysts recently...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
etfdailynews.com

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 26,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 395,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Head-To-Head Contrast: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) vs. Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Arko and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.22. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 86 shares traded. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a...
RETAIL
etfdailynews.com

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $178.00

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 6,527

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.96) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.42) to GBX 8,910 ($118.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($139.24) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($114.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,935.18 ($118.49).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $63.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17,118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CareTech’s (CTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.28) price objective on the stock. LON CTH opened at GBX 577 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock. Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy