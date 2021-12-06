Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.30.

