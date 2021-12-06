Our world in photos: December 6

Hopefully you are full of delicious food and basking in the glow of good times spent with people you love. This week, we looked at the poignant ways that older adults are surviving the pandemic in a beautiful visual essay by Rachel Wizniewski — a fair warning, it's a feelings rollercoaster. At the opposite end of life, but equally poignant, we spoke with Karen Marshall about her long-coming photo book about friendship among women. And Liam Woods brings us back to the present with colorful portraits of his friends for Them.
GuruShots, the “World’s Greatest Photo Game,” has announced the winners of its “Traveling The World” challenge, which received thousands of entries and over 66.9 million votes. The “Top Photographer” winner of the contest is Iryna Raichuk of Switzerland (whose photo is seen above). The “Top Photo” winner is Princesse Maira...
The BYU Department of Dance hosted its annual Christmas Around the World concert, featuring performances from Russia, Ukraine, Colombia, Hungary, Ireland, the United States, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Romania, Scotland, India, China, Israel and Denmark. More than 160 students participated this year. The concert also included two guest...
ON THIS DAY IN 1941, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “TOKIO (U.P.) — Japan indicated early today that she stands on the verge of abandoning efforts to achieve settlement of the Pacific crisis by diplomatic negotiation at Washington. At the same time, warnings circulated that Soviet Russia — with an estimated Far Eastern army of 840,000 — has swung in with America, Britain, China, Holland and the British Dominions in a united front against Japan. The press, bellwether of Japanese opinion, thundered that the moment of supreme sacrifice was at hand. A government spokesman said Japan’s ‘patience’ may be tried only a little longer.”
Most private jets are compact little things, with the Cessnas, Gulfstreams and Bombardiers providing the lion’s share of the flying capacity for the world’s super-rich. But for some families, private flying requires a little more space and a lot more luxury. Such is the case of the owners of G-KELT, the world’s first A320neo to be built as a corporate jet.
Brooklyn Bird Watch features today the Heather Wolf photo of a House Finch. As the Cornell Lab explains, The House Finch was introduced from western North America into eastern North America relatively recent and has been afforded a “warmer reception” than other rivals like the European Starling and House Sparrow. I know from other people that European Starlings (although beautifully colored birds) and House Sparrows can be considered pests.
The 58th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is underway with sumptuous entries from photographers of all ages, nationalities, and experience levels. This year’s 25 unforgettable scenes include a pair of golden pheasants (above), a breathtaking school of barracudas, and a kangaroo with her baby joey framed by a fire’s destruction.
Princess Anne allegedly wrote a letter to Prince Harry asking him to return to the United Kingdom for the holidays. In its Dec. 13 issue, New Idea claimed that Princess Anne has always been drawn to Prince Harry because of their similarities. As second-born children, they are not heirs to the throne but so much is still expected from them.
RN&SP – On Native American Heritage Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving, we recognize the contributions, traditions, and ongoing efforts to increase visibility and representation of Indigenous peoples. Let us hear from one of our employees, Dale Webster. “Our Yurok home land is right in the middle of Redwood National Park....
Assistant Op-Ed Editor | EB916132@wcupa.edu | + posts. Evan Brooks is a fourth-year Business Management major with minors in Economics and Civil & Professional Leadership. Graphic designed by Evan Brooks. Just as the Earth keeps spinning, the world keeps moving onwards, and it is important that we take some time...
LGT spotlights the group travel market, tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions and examines what lies ahead for group travel in 2022 and where the tourism industry is headed. This December, Leisure Group Travel spotlights the group travel market and tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions. LGT interviews...
Tuesday marks the anniversary of the famous photograph known as “The Blue Marble.” The iconic image was taken as the crew of the Apollo 17, the last of the Apollo moon missions, left Earth. It was not originally part of the heavily scheduled flight plan. But just over five hours into the mission, with the sun behind the spacecraft, a weightless astronaut quickly took the photo of an almost fully illuminated Earth. No human being has traveled far enough from Earth since then to capture a similar photo.
South Tahoe is all about making memories with family and friends. Enjoy our picks from November and be sure to use #TahoeSouth for a chance to be featured next month. There’s no better way to work off those extra holiday calories!. 7. Great Weather, Better Fishing. Save some for the...
The National Trust will stop issuing licences for trail hunts on its land, the charity's board of trustees said. Trail hunting is legal and sees dogs and riders follow an artificial scent along an agreed route. It differs from traditional fox hunts which are banned. In 2020, the National Trust...
The Covid-19 protocols are not easy to track across the board, but the amount of time before a cruise you need a test can be among the most easily confused. Over the last few weeks, I've noticed a lot of posts across the internet mentioning needing a negative Covid test and causing issues for some when they think they need to match up their check-in time with what time their test is taken.
Target: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. Goal: Do not allow trail hunting that illegally targets protected animals. Chris Packham, an anti-hunting advocate in England, was recently the victim of an explosion outside his home. He was unharmed, but the attack represented the latest violent incident directed at him. Reportedly, he has had several deceased animals placed outside his property. Despite the disturbing turn of events, Packham still stands strong against a practice he claims is widely used and abused across the nation.
The month of November brought Dia de los Muertos, Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving, including lots of turkey give-aways. Here are the 40 best photos of the month chosen by The Press-Enterprise, The Sun, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and Redlands Daily Facts photographers.
