Our world in photos: December 6

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the famous photograph known as “The Blue Marble.” The iconic image was taken as the crew of the Apollo 17, the last of the Apollo moon missions, left Earth. It was not originally part of the heavily scheduled flight plan. But just over five hours into the mission, with the sun behind the spacecraft, a weightless astronaut quickly took the photo of an almost fully illuminated Earth. No human being has traveled far enough from Earth since then to capture a similar photo.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO