Police investigating after 2 found dead in St. Joseph home

By Rachel Van Gilder
 2 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A St. Joseph man was arrested after being found in a home with the bodies of his sister and former brother-in-law.

The woman and her ex-husband were found dead around 7 p.m. Sunday at home on Michigan Avenue east of Niles Avenue.

The names of the pair have not been released, but authorities say they were both in their 70s.

The woman’s brother, who also lives at the house, was the person who called police there.

Police are treating the deaths as suspicious. Officials haven’t yet determined exactly when the pair died or how. An autopsy scheduled for Monday was expected to provide some answers.

The brother was jailed for failing to report their deaths. His name has also not been released.

