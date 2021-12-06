ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans cut veteran DE/LB John Simon

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAvUv_0dFR7Vzl00
Linebacker John Simon. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones is on his way back. To help make room for him — as well as wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank — the Titans have released linebacker John Simon.

Simon joined the Titans in July, replacing fellow pass rusher Tuzar Skipper on the offseason roster. Before that, he spent three years with the Patriots. In 2020, he started in all 16 games and registered 53 stops with two sacks. This year, he’s been on-and-off of the Titans’ roster, resulting in two appearances with four total tackles.

All in all, he’s got 99 appearances and 52 career starts to his credit for the Ravens, Texans, Colts, Patriots, and Titans. Now, he could be en route to yet another NFL club, though the Titans have made a habit of bringing him back to Nashville.

The Titans dropped their last two games before the bye, but they’re still 8-4 and atop the AFC South. On Sunday, they’ll look to get back in the win column when they host the Jaguars.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Titans designate WR Julio Jones for return

The Titans have designated wide receiver Julio Jones for return from injured reserve. Jones will be eligible to practice starting Monday, which means that he can be activated any time within the next 21 days. A hamstring injury has limited Jones to just six games so far this season. Last...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans add RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad

Wilkins was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2018, and he saw time in 45 games (four starts) through his first three seasons in the NFL. The running back had at least 350 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three NFL seasons, including a 2020 campaign where he collected 413 yards and one touchdown on a career-high 96 touches. Wilkins saw time in each of Indy’s first four games this season, with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams. He was waived by the team back in October, and he’s since had a brief stint on the Jaguars practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games. Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.
NFL
NESN

What Drew Bledsoe Told Mac Jones In Locker Room After Patriots-Titans

Tom Brady’s heir and predecessor shared an embrace after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Drew Bledsoe, like fellow former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, was in the stands to watch New England earn a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. (The two had very different views of the Patriots’ blowout victory, by the way.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Veteran#American Football#De Lb#Tuzar Skipper#Patriots#Texans#Colts
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Signs With New NFL Team After Being Cut by Titans

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team after being released by the Tennessee Titans. This week, the Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed Peterson to the practice squad. The Seahawks needed more depth at the running back position due to the number of injuries that occurred this season. "Excited...
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllTitans

Titans Reverse Course With OLB Swap

NASHVILLE – More than four months later, the Tennessee Titans reversed course. Monday, the day after their open date in the schedule, the Titans signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and released outside linebacker John Simon. It was the exact opposite of the eve of training camp when Simon was added, and Skipper was released. Simon has been on and off the roster a couple times in between.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Henry could return earlier than expected?

The Tennessee Titans may be getting their team bulldozer back sooner than they had originally thought. ESPN’s Diana Russini appeared this week on 104.5 The Zone’s “The Buck Reising Show” and revealed that there is optimism within the Titans about Derrick Henry’s progress. “There’s optimism...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans claiming LB Zach Cunningham

The Tennessee Titans made a potentially significant addition on Thursday after claiming former Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers. Cunningham ran into multiple disciplinary issues with the Texans, leading to his release. The last straw was the 27-year-old not showing up for a COVID-19 test ahead of the Week 13 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Make Important Decision On Julio Jones

A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news. “The [Titans] have opened...
NFL
AllTitans

Veteran Running Back Added to Practice Squad

D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard were a particularly productive tandem in the Tennessee Titans’ most recent game. Nonetheless, franchise officials have introduced another veteran running back to the mix. Jordan Wilkins, who played three-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts – including part of this one – was signed...
NFL
ESPN

Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers

Veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham is remaining in the AFC South after he was claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Cunningham was waived by the Houston Texans on Wednesday, days after he was inactive for the team's Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts because he was late for a COVID-19 test.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy