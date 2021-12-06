Titans cut veteran DE/LB John Simon

Linebacker John Simon. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones is on his way back. To help make room for him — as well as wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank — the Titans have released linebacker John Simon.

Simon joined the Titans in July, replacing fellow pass rusher Tuzar Skipper on the offseason roster. Before that, he spent three years with the Patriots. In 2020, he started in all 16 games and registered 53 stops with two sacks. This year, he’s been on-and-off of the Titans’ roster, resulting in two appearances with four total tackles.

All in all, he’s got 99 appearances and 52 career starts to his credit for the Ravens, Texans, Colts, Patriots, and Titans. Now, he could be en route to yet another NFL club, though the Titans have made a habit of bringing him back to Nashville.

The Titans dropped their last two games before the bye, but they’re still 8-4 and atop the AFC South. On Sunday, they’ll look to get back in the win column when they host the Jaguars.