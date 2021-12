In case you missed it, Bandai Namco is releasing a new online Dragon Ball game and it's coming to Switch in 2022. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is more comparable to survival games such as Dead by Daylight and will see seven survivors either working together or alone to escape from the Temporal Seam and avoid being caught by the "raider". It's worth noting the raider can take on the form of Cell, Buu and Frieza - and each antagonist comes with their own unique powers. Survivors will also be able to transform into famous legendary super warriors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO