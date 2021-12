The president of the International Olympic Committee did his best to stay neutral Wednesday as Canada, Britain and Australia followed the United States in announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in Beijing Thomas Bach who has led the body through a series of problematic Olympic preparations since taking over in 2013, tried to spin the diplomatic snub into a positive by noting each country is allowing its athletes and teams to compete in Beijing.“We have our full focus on the athletes,” Bach said in an online news conference. “We welcome that they can participate, that they are...

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO