Tigers Tested at Mavs Fall Classic, Finish in 4th Place. Mount Pleasant Basketball | News | by Drew Barkley. The Mount Pleasant Tigers know they must test themselves early and often to prepare for a strong playoff run each season. After falling in the championship game two years ago in the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic held in Frisco, the Tigers returned to play some of the top teams in the state. The Tigers finished 2-2 in some very competitive games and found several key areas to improve upon moving forward. Kelcey Morris was named the All-Tournament Team averaging 12.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO