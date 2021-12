Rochester, MN - (KROC-AM News) - Those traveling into Downtown Rochester should know that the expanded free Downtown parking program will continue through the end of the year. That means all weekday parking sessions under two hours in municipal ramps are free. Previously, the city waived the parking charges if visitors were in and out of the ramps in under an hour. Now, that has increased to two hours. The City is encouraging Downtown visitors to take a little extra time and visit a retail, dining, or entertainment establishment. It is always free to park at meters or in ramps on evenings and weekends in Downtown Rochester.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO