Video Games

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm Review – Come On, Get H̵̝̬̬̫̀͑̏̿͝ǎ̶̛̮̺̺͋̾͒͊̊͗̇͑̾̀́͜p̵̡̡̝͖̞̥̥̰͈̳͍̙̲̯͌̐̋p̵̠͛͒̋̓̕ÿ̷̡̧̥͖̪̀̽̄͑̐̽̕͝͝

By Spencer Legacy
monstervine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy’s Humble Burger Farm is a surreal cooking simulator that freely jumps between creepy and downright unsettling. It can sometimes be a bit hard to tell what you’re meant to do, but the incredible atmosphere, strong visuals, and surprisingly deep lore make it one of this year’s most unique...

monstervine.com

Game Informer Online

Replay - Happy's Humble Burger Farm

Okay, things are going to get weird today folks. Get ready to join the replay team as they take on… The Barnyard Buds. What? Yeah, we don’t know either, but we’re going in! Get ready for thrills, chills, and all the best banter you can shake a burger at when we take over running the Happy Humble Burger Farm for a night of beef patties and tasty lettuce. We might get scared. Really scared. The Replay Crew loves to check out some unusual titles as we head into the holiday season, and what better what to celebrate the joyous spirit than with some incredibly disturbing restaurant horror with barn animals?
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Come Play: Movie Review

Let’s go ahead and say that the movies definitely take the idea of an imaginary friend and turn it on its head without thinking of what it might do to those that watch such movies. But the over the top feel of Come Play is more than enough to make it clear that entertainment and reality are still two separate things that can be easily kept apart. This movie was fairly creepy in that it had the eerie, undeniable feeling of being something that was meant to be creepy and absolutely terrifying, but the acting was one of the elements that kept it from being entirely convincing since the mother and father of young Oliver felt almost hollow in a way, as though their attitude toward the main threat in the story wasn’t nearly enough to make people believe that Oliver was truly in danger. The creature was kept under wraps for the most part until the right time, but even the final reveal walked a fine line since while Larry, the creature seeking to take Oliver, did eventually get a full reveal, he wasn’t such a corny creature effect that had the ability to ruin the movie.
MOVIES
Herald Community Newspapers

Hints For A Happy Holiday Get-together

(NAPSAI)—After the last year or so, many people are anxious to get back into the social swing. To help, here are 6 entertaining ideas that can mean more fun for you and your friends:. How To Have A Great Party. 1.Think about your guest list: You want people who are...
LIFESTYLE
PlayStation LifeStyle

The Wild at Heart Review – Walk on the Wild Side (PS4)

One of the first things that you’ll notice about The Wild at Heart is how utterly beautiful it is. The art style is full of color and wonderful hand drawn details that mean that it wouldn’t look out of place in an illustration from a children’s novel. This isn’t a game that favors style over substance though, it’s a brilliantly clever little puzzle game where you’ll also get to amass an army of adorable forest critters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger Joint#Xbox One#Humble Burger Farm#Scythe Dev Team Price#Nintendo Switch#Monstervine
Polygon

Halo is at its best when it embraces horror

I love a good power fantasy as much as the next person. And if you think I wasn’t fist-pumping the first time I saw Master Chief boogie-boarding an antimatter bomb through space and into a Covenant cruiser, you would be incorrect. But power fantasies are a dime a dozen. The most memorable Halo moments are the ones that made me feel vulnerable. The Halo series is at its best when it veers into outright horror.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo Coming Early 2022; New Gameplay Features Trailer

Koei Tecmo has shared a new gameplay features trailer on Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires. Along with the video, the company has announced an early 2022 demo for the Musou action title. This is likely to come before February 15, 2022, which is the release date for the game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Island Questaway Out Now For Android

International studio Nexters has added a new title to their casual gaming lineup. Nexters portfolio includes hit titles such as Hero Wars and Throne Rush. Island Questaway is their newest foray into the world of casual games and the title fits right in with their other titles in the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Starter Guide - Tips & Tricks

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX brings a series that has long been dormant here in the west back to our screens for the first time since 2006. Whether this is your first time trying out the series, or you’re just trying to wrap your head around the games again, then you’ve come to the right place. this guide will show you how to get started in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX without the pain of failure. Here's some Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Tips to get started.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Solar Ash Review – PlayStation 5

Independent developer Heart Machine made their name known back in 2016 when they released the beautiful 2D pixel art game Hyper Light Drifter. Since then they’ve been working on their next game together with publisher Annapurna Interactive. Solar Ash is the name and it once again has plenty of visual style only this time it’s showing it off in 3D instead of 2D.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

The ‘Halo Infinite’ campaign is the closest to perfection in 20 years

After 20 years, “Halo Infinite” finally realizes the dream of the first game. Like 2001’s “Halo: Combat Evolved,” the latest campaign can be replayed in thousands of different ways, with far fewer boundaries than ever before in the most expansive setting in Halo’s history. After previous entries plunged the series...
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Ever Forward Review (PS5) – Two Steps Back

While the puzzles of Ever Forward are imaginative, extensive chunks of this game fails to live up to its potential. The Finger Guns Review. After a number of delays, the third person puzzle game ‘Ever Forward’ has finally arrived on consoles. From developer Pathea Games and publisher PM Studios, this game had a reasonably successful launch on PC back in August 2020. The journey to consoles has obviously been a tricky one and that has manifested itself in new issues with the PS5 version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

ToeJam & Earl Are Still in the Groove with Free PS4 Update

Growing up, this author would list ToeJam & Earl as one of his favourite games. That probably ages your humble host a little bit, as the funky roguelike franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year – bummer! Anyway, you may recall a few years back, HumaNature Studios crowdfunded a kind of reboot, called ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Well, it turns out the title is still in the groove, as it’s getting a free PlayStation 4 update.
THEATER & DANCE
Destructoid

Tales of Crestoria shutting down services in February 2022

Bandai Namco has announced that its mobile RPG Tales of Crestoria is the latest in a long line of free-to-play mobile RPGs to pull down the blinds. Tales of Crestoria will be shutting down its service on February 7, 2022, 19 months from its initial launch. Released in July 2020,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Promo Brings Some Familiar Friends to Life IRL

It is no secret that Demon Slayer is thriving, and the supernatural story is only gaining popularity in light of its new season. Back in October, Tanjiro returned to TV with a new take on the Mugen Train arc, and the fighter has now toed into a new adventure with the Sound Hashira. Of course, this means millions of fans are thrilled, and Japan is doing the most to celebrate Demon Slayers comeback... and that includes making wild live-action promos.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Wild Animal Crossing glitch changes villagers and it’s not PG

A crazy glitch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, is making villagers take off their clothes and walk around naked… Yes, you read that right. The Nintendo Switch title is no stranger to bugs, with one allowing players to walk on water and another to create permanent cliffs, both of which have been fixed since.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Ranking Every Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving Episode

As we’ve discussed before, there’s simply not enough Thanksgiving-themed TV. Turkey Day has long been dominated by football, James Bond marathons, Christmas specials, and Friends reruns. If you’re all Friends-ed out, though, there’s another sitcom that you can fire up for a festive binge watch. Since its third season, Bob’s Burgers has routinely churned out a Thanksgiving-themed episode establishing itself as patriarch Bob’s favorite holiday. We’ve ranked all 10 episodes from worst to best for the most optimal streaming playlist.
TV & VIDEOS
piratesandprincesses.net

Herbivore Sandwich at Burger Digs Review

Burger Digs in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure infamously ranks as one of the weakest quick service options. Burger Digs. based on its location, develops a long queue often during busy dining hours. The burgers offered here are generally average theme park burgers at best. Many of them cost the same as better ones you can get at full-service places in CityWalk. Yet, good news for plant-based eaters rises at Burger Digs. Burger Digs has replaced its previous version of plant-based burger with something new.
ORLANDO, FL
svinews.com

Movie Review: “Biggest Little Farm”

While we generally promote reading in these columns this week I am reviewing not a book, but a movie. Movies can spark interest in ideals that lead to further reading, research, personal growth, and development. One movie I really feel encompasses this concept is “The Biggest Little Farm” {Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, 2019].
HOME & GARDEN
Winchester Sun

Farm apple dessert makes stomach happy

8 cups sliced peeled tart apples (about 6 medium) Place apples in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar and cinnamon. In a bowl, cream butter and remaining brown sugar. Add eggs. Stir in flour and 1/2 cup walnuts. Spread over apples. Sprinkle with remaining walnuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes or until the apples are tender. Serve warm with ice cream if desired.
RECIPES

