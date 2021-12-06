Happy’s Humble Burger Farm Review – Come On, Get H̵̝̬̬̫̀͑̏̿͝ǎ̶̛̮̺̺͋̾͒͊̊͗̇͑̾̀́͜p̵̡̡̝͖̞̥̥̰͈̳͍̙̲̯͌̐̋p̵̠͛͒̋̓̕ÿ̷̡̧̥͖̪̀̽̄͑̐̽̕͝͝

Let’s go ahead and say that the movies definitely take the idea of an imaginary friend and turn it on its head without thinking of what it might do to those that watch such movies. But the over the top feel of Come Play is more than enough to make it clear that entertainment and reality are still two separate things that can be easily kept apart. This movie was fairly creepy in that it had the eerie, undeniable feeling of being something that was meant to be creepy and absolutely terrifying, but the acting was one of the elements that kept it from being entirely convincing since the mother and father of young Oliver felt almost hollow in a way, as though their attitude toward the main threat in the story wasn’t nearly enough to make people believe that Oliver was truly in danger. The creature was kept under wraps for the most part until the right time, but even the final reveal walked a fine line since while Larry, the creature seeking to take Oliver, did eventually get a full reveal, he wasn’t such a corny creature effect that had the ability to ruin the movie.

