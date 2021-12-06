Does your company prioritize health? Nominate it for the 2022 Healthiest Employers Awards

Three Kansas City metro area companies were among the 225 that made Forbes' annual America's Largest Private Companies list. To qualify, companies must be based in the U.S. and have revenue over $2 billion in the most recent fiscal year, Forbes said. Companies were excluded if they are based outside the U.S., do not pay income taxes, are mutually owned or cooperative, have less than 100 employees, or are owned by another company 50% or more. Auto dealerships and real estate investment and/or management companies were excluded as well.

