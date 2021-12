Mike Woodson was in Wisconsin the last time it happened. Just 39-years-old at the time, Woodson was in the second season of his first NBA coaching job as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who had a rookie named Ray Allen, were between home games on January 25, 1998 when Indiana, led by Woodson’s former coach Bob Knight, strolled into the Kohl Center and cruised to a 69-59 win.

