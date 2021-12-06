ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland casino gambling up 23% in November from a year ago

By Jeff Clabaugh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland’s casinos continue to draw in the gamblers, with total gaming revenue at all five casinos reaching $160.4 million in November, up 23% from November 2020, when casinos were still operating with...

CBS Baltimore

MGM National Harbor To Launch Sports Betting Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MGM National Harbor is set to open its BetMGM sportsbook more than six months after sports betting became legal in Maryland. The casino will be the state’s first to accept sports wagers, pending regulatory approval. After a controlled demonstration before regulatory officials, Governor Larry Hogan will be joined by Washington Football Legend Joe Theismann to place the state’s first sports bet. Maryland joins 28 states and D.C. to legalize sports betting. Voters approved it during the 2020 election and a bill was signed into law back in May. The state’s application review commission voted last month to license sports wagering at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.    
BALTIMORE, MD
