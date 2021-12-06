Maryland casino gambling up 23% in November from a year ago

Feeling the continued effects of the pandemic, the gambling revenues for Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino remained under 2020 levels for the month of October. With the Kansas Lottery Commission reporting the casino brought in $13,756,184 from casino gaming in October 2021, it marked the first three-month stretch in the casino’s 11-year history in which such revenues fell under $14 million. In turn, the portion of that revenue shared with the city of Mulvane (1%, with the same amount also going to Sedgwick and Sumner counties) has seen its lowest three-month total – $410,134 – since the casino opened in December 2010. For 2021, gaming revenue payments have covered the full amount budgeted in only five of 10 months.

MULVANE, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO