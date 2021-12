“But can you do modern?”It’s a question that Darryl Carter says he gets from a lot of prospective clients these days. He understands their hesitation. “Most of the work people have seen of mine is more classic,” he acknowledges. The designer first made his mark in Washington, D.C., in the late ’90s with interiors rooted in antiques, patinated furniture, and chalky washes of color, a look often described as “new traditional.” But over the years Carter’s aesthetic has come to embrace a more modern vernacular. “My style has evolved,” says the AD100 designer. “If I was stamping out the same thing again and again, I would probably go back to being a lawyer.”

