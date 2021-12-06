24/7 access now available at La Crosse Area Family YMCA

LA CROSSE/ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – You can now get 24/7 access to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA.

The option is available for members at locations in La Crosse and Onalaska.

There is an additional fee to use during the extended time.

Y leaders cite requests from members seeking longer hours for the change.

The option is only available for those 18 and older.

More details are available here .

