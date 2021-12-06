ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All BTS members surpass 10 million followers on Instagram within 6 hours of publicizing their accounts

By nofixman
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 6, around 6 PM KST, all seven members of BTS launched their individual Instagram accounts. By the time the clock hit 12 AM KST...

www.allkpop.com

allkpop.com

Jimin becomes the most mentioned member following Day 1 of BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert for his powerful moves, mesmerizing vocals, and stunning visuals

BTS finally held the first day of the much-awaited #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert on November 27 in a fully packed SoFi Stadium. Jimin, who has consistently expressed his desire to be on stage once again performing in front of a live audience, could not have been happier that he was living his dream again, and he showed the audience just how much. From his beautiful smiles, sweet words, powerful and yet graceful moves, as well as his honey vocals, he captivated the hearts of fans in and outside of the stadium, leaving them dazzled and having the time of their lives.
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Netflix's 'Hellbound' Surpasses 'Squid Game' and Becomes No. 1 Most Watched Within 24 Hours

Squid Game has officially been dethroned by the newly released series Hellbound on Netflix. In just 24 hours, the Netflix original jumped to the first position in world rankings — a feat that took Squid Game eight days to accomplish. While Hellbound sits at the No.1 position, setting a new record for a Korean series, Squid Game is still on the Top 5 list at third place.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

EVERGLOW's 'Pirate' MV hits 10 million views on YouTube

EVERGLOW's "Pirate" music video has surpassed over 10 million views!. On December 3 KST at approximately 11 a.m. KST, the "Pirate" MV hit 10 million views on YouTube a day after its release. The music video trended No.2 worldwide, and it also charted in 29 different countries on YouTube. "Pirate"...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

Three BTS Members Sell $8 Million of HYBE Shares, All Seven to Quarantine After U.S. Concerts

Three members of K-pop group BTS have sold some of their shareholdings in Hybe Corporation, the management company that launched them, netting them a combined $8.4 million. All seven idols are expected to miss the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) awards show in Seoul, following the reintroduction of health restrictions in South Korea due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btsempires#Guinness World Records
allkpop.com

BTS' Jin reveals hilarious 'Super Tuna' special performance MV

BTS' Jin has revealed his special performance video for "Super Tuna". In the performance video, Jin is on the beach as he shares his tuna and fishing-inspired choreography. "Super Tuna" is the BTS member's surprise track for fans to celebrate his 29th birthday. During a V Live, Jin revealed he...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Big Hit Music reveals the reason why the BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts

BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in almost eight years since their debut. On December 6, BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - surprised fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts. As soon as they opened their accounts, all the members began sharing photos with their fans. In an instance, the BTS members gained millions of followers.
THEATER & DANCE
kpopstarz.com

#btsoninstagram: All BTS Members are Now on Instagram — Here's Why

BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts after their long vacation announcement. The Bangtan Boys will now communicate with ARMYs in their own way. Keep reading to know why BTS opened their individual accounts. BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Ahead of Long Vacation. On December 6, the seven members...
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Instagram
Den of Geek

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

In the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good reason. BTS opening up new social media accounts would always be big news, but the fact that these handles are specific to each member—with Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all launching their own handle (if you were wondering, JK’s handle is the best)—is incredibly interesting. While members often post their own messages, photos, or videos via BTS’ group handles on Twitter and Weverse, this is the first time that individual distinction has been formalized as separate accounts. The biggest band in the world doesn’t do anything without a well thought out plan behind the action—whether that plan is motivated by business, mental health, social good, artistic expression, or some combination of all of the above. As we move into a self-described “new chapter” in the Korean group’s history, and the members grow older and more into themselves, the individual Instagram accounts suggest a period of more articulated individual expression for BTS.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin trends worldwide and on other major platforms as he stuns fans and non-fans with his visuals, vocals, and dance at the AMAs

BTS attended the American Music Awards on November 22, where they were both performers and nominees in three categories, including the much-coveted 'Artist of the Year' category, and ended up sweeping all three awards. It has been close to 2 years since people physically attended award shows, and therefore there was lots of excitement at the thought of finally getting to see or even meet some of the beloved celebrities.
THEATER & DANCE
thesalemnewsonline.com

BTS individually join Instagram

BTS have all individually joined Instagram. The Grammy-nominated K-pop group already had a shared account for the band but they have now set up their own individual pages, days after announcing plans for an "extended break". Less than a day after creating their accounts on the platform, the band members...
THEATER & DANCE
MIX 106

The Individual Members of BTS Finally Joined Instagram: Here Are Their Handles and First-Ever Posts!

All seven members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have finally made their solo debuts on Instagram. The superstar music group boasts more than 55 million followers and nearly 1,000 posts on their official group Instagram. Now their fans can keep up with the individual members of BTS via their own verified accounts on the app.
THEATER & DANCE
hot96.com

You can now individually follow the members of BTS

BTS fans have long wondered why its members never had their separate media accounts, but that finally changed after the septet announced an “extended period of rest.”. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V now have their very own social media accounts on Instagram, which you can follow. Everyone amassed over 18 million follows since launching their accounts on Monday, but V currently has the most, with 20.5 million as of early Tuesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Everything that happened since the members of BTS joined Instagram

So, ICYMI, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram yesterday. Here’s all the chaos that happened after they did. All I want for Christmas… is an OT7 BTS selfie on their personal Instagram accounts! Because they do that now. ICYMI, all seven members of BTS – the world’s biggest boyband – opened their personal Instagram accounts yesterday, and well, Christmas came early.
THEATER & DANCE
papermag.com

BTS Is Taking an 'Extended' Break

BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit wrote. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists And Songs Of 2021

Spotify’s year-end 2021 Wrapped report is officially out!. On December 1 local time, Spotify published its annual rankings of the year’s most-streamed artists and songs on the platform. BTS was the third most-streamed artist on Spotify across all genres in 2021, making them the only Korean artist to make this...
THEATER & DANCE

