Leeds face a potential fine with FA investigating after Brentford's Sergi Canos seemed to be hit by a projectile thrown by Whites fans at Elland Road

Leeds are being investigated by the FA after Brentford's Sergi Canos appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the crowd at Elland Road on Sunday.

Canos was celebrating scoring the Bees' second goal in front of home fans in the 2-2 draw when a missile, believed to be a bottle, was hurled in his direction.

The Spaniard went down to the ground clutching the back of his neck and Bryan Mbeumo was also seen holding his head.

Leeds fans are facing a potential fine after appearing to throw something at Sergi Canos (right)
The Bees wideman (right) drew Whites supporters' ire by celebrating his goal in front of them

Irate Brentford players were then seen remonstrating with Leeds supporters in the Don Revie Stand.

Sportsmail understands referee David Coote has included the incident in his match report and the FA have now launched a probe into the crowd's behaviour.

That could result in Leeds being charged for failing to control their fans, which may lead to a fine.

Leeds fans were also condemned by the club for homophobic chants at Conor Gallagher

It is the third time this season United fans have been accused of throwing objects at opposition players.

There were complaints of lighters being chucked when Everton and Wolves visited Elland Road also.

A section of Leeds supporters were also condemned by their club and criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out for aiming homophobic chants at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher during the home side's 1-0 win last Tuesday night.

IN THIS ARTICLE
