Illinois State

50,000 deer harvested first weekend of Illinois firearm season

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested over 50,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The...

FOX 2

Shooting in Cahokia Heights, Illinois puts man in the hospital

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Tudor Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest. It is unknown at this time if police have any suspects. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Some Missouri bus drivers making $20 an hour amid shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bus drivers at Springfield Public Schools are getting another pay raise, effective immediately. After being approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night, the wage is being boosted to $20 an hour.SPS officials said the increase has to do with the continued need to recruit and retain school bus drivers. Deputy Superintendent […]
MISSOURI STATE
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across the US, especially in these states

(NEXSTAR) — COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide have increased by more than 15% over the past two weeks, according to the latest data analyzed by the New York Times. Several states have reported cases of the omicron variant in recent days; however, it is the highly transmissible delta variant that is the driving force behind the current outbreak, the Times reported Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
