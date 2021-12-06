50,000 deer harvested first weekend of Illinois firearm season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested over 50,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The...fox2now.com
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested over 50,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The...fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0