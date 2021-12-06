ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan group of man hit outside Arrowhead still have concerns

By Tia Johnson
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Forty-nine-year-old C.D. Nelsen was discharged from the hospital Sunday after being hit by a car during the Chiefs versus Dallas Cowboys game.

After FOX4 started asking questions, the organization said it was making short-term changes for a safer fan experience.

During any home game, you can find Nelsen with a group of tailgaters, the Tequilagators, but this Sunday he was at home recovering.

“It was pretty shocking to all of us because we knew it was a dangerous situation to be in,” Bill Rusch, Tequilagators, said.

Rusch said since the beginning of the season, the Tequilagators complained about the designated parking location for buses and RVs.

It’s right along Dubiner Dr. where traffic flows frequently.

Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen shines in Sunday Night Football win over Broncos

“It gets a little dicey especially on the way out when everybody is trying to get through there,” Rusch said.

After Nelsen was injured two weeks ago Rusch said their complaints were finally heard.

The Tequilagators and up to five other buses were accommodated on a first come first serve basis Sunday.

They were able to park in a different spot. Away from the street for this week’s game.

The Chiefs said they also added more marked and flagged pedestrian crosswalks for fans and also had a police squad car with lights on to encourage safe vehicle and pedestrian traffic during peak times.

“There’s a lot of vehicles that are in the same situation we were in last game,” John Herron, Chiefs Fan, said.

Even though the Tequilagators were accommodated for this game, they’re still worried about people parked on Dubiner Dr. and what lies ahead for them at upcoming home games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

