WWE

Sammy Guevara Says Top Dolla Is Never Coming To AEW

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Guevara recently took part in a livestream Q&A with Alan ‘5’ Angels and said that Top Dolla...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Sami Zayn Destroyed By Brock Lesnar, Loses Universal Title Match on WWE Smackdown

Sami Zayn’s WWE Universal Championship match didn’t turn out how he hoped on Smackdown, thanks in no small part to Brock Lesnar. Zayn was destroyed by Lesnar in the main event segment of tonight’s Smackdown before his scheduled match with Roman Reigns, leading to Reigns defeating Zayn in nothing flat.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Kevin Owens Leaving WWE

Kevin Owens has been a hot topic in the world of professional wrestling for months now as it’s no big secret that his contract with WWE is expiring soon, and fans are waiting to see if he will sign a new deal or leave the company. According to the...
Sammy Guevara
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan: Recent AEW Signee Could Be “Biggest Star In Wrestling”

Tony Khan knew he had something special when he brought Adam Cole into AEW. But even he admits he’s surprised by how good Cole has been during his first couple of months in the company. “This is someone I have so much respect for and I think is one...
411mania.com

WWE News: Liv Morgan & Damian Priest Comment on ‘Angry Liv Fan’ From Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

– As noted on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan failed to beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Liv Morgan was not the only one upset with her defeat. A young Liv Morgan fan in the crowd became a worldwide Twitter fan, who has since been dubbed the “Angry Liv Girl.” The WWE and FOX Sports social media accounts even took note of the fan, as have Liv Morgan herself.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Retirement From In-Ring Competition

There have been many wrestlers who have been lucky enough to have long and successful careers inside the squared circle, but this isn’t ballet, and no one can wrestle forever. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently asked by i95’s Large Dave about a potential return to the...
stillrealtous.com

Former WCW Star Says Current AEW Champion Is Overhyped

Ever since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling it was made clear that Britt Baker was one of the stars to watch, and over the last few years Baker has become one of the top stars in the company. Britt Baker is the current AEW Women’s Champion, and she gets a consistent amount of TV time on AEW programming.
#Combat#Q A#Hit Row#The Young Bucks
wrestlinginc.com

Top ROH Stars And Rapper Attend AEW Dynamite

Several visitors were backstage for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven was backstage at the show, along with top ROH star Jonathan Gresham, according to PWInsider. Former WCW star Glacier (Ray Lloyd), who is close with Cody Rhodes and others, was also backstage visiting as he lives in the area.
Pro Wrestling Torch

Top AEW stars reportedly sign new contract with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Young Bucks have signed a new, long term contract with AEW. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the AEW Executive Vice Presidents will remain with the company through 2026. The Young Bucks have been with the company since it’s inception in 2019. They are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and most recently teamed with Adam Cole against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at Full Gear.
411mania.com

Rocky Romero Says Kenny Omega Helped Create The NJPW-AEW Relationship

In an interview with the Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about the relationship between NJPW and AEW was helped along by Kenny Omega. He said: “Well, Tony’s [Khan] always been cool. He’s always, I feel, been open to the idea, right? Then you have Jericho, who is somebody who’s always wanted to make it happen ever since he went over to New Japan to wrestle Tanahashi. That was kind of the beginning of it; Tony giving the okay to bring the AEW belt. That was a thing. So, it kind of started with Jericho. Obviously, Moxley being a guy who’s important to both companies and Moxley always wanting to do something and kind of being that main focal point because he wasn’t mixed up into the drama of what was going on between AEW and New Japan and wrestlers. Then, the third big component I feel like, besides Tony, was obviously Kenny. Kenny being a part of it. Kenny was one of the ones who reached out first and just said, ‘Hey, I know Moxley and KENTA have this thing,’ and obviously he had a big rivalry with Moxley as well, so Moxley being the focal point. Kenny and New Japan had their issues as he left New Japan to join AEW, so that was a big step in the right direction. Obviously, Kenny is incredible at what he does. Literally one of the best. He’s a true pro and to see the grand picture, he was the one who helped facilitate that amongst, at least the EVPs.“
PWMania

Rey Mysterio To Make Announcement Tomorrow

WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to make a big announcement this week. Mysterio is teasing that he will reveal some “very exciting” news on Thursday, news that will change the history of the Rey Mysterio character. “December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very...
411mania.com

Top Dolla Rechristens Himself As Franc, Says He’s Buying Stock In Himself

In a new video posted to Twitter, former WWE wrestler Top Dolla, real name AJ Francis, revealed that his new ring name will be Fran¢. He also spoke about what he plans to do once he signs with another company and noted that he’s betting on himself. He said: “Oh,...
411mania.com

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Wishes She Could Have Wrestled Ember Moon More, ICW Fear and Loathing Set For WWE Network, NXT UK Lineup

– Dean Muhtadi (former Mojo Rawley) shared an article about real-life wrestling friendships that never made it to TV. The top spot went to his own friendship with Alexa Bliss, who took the chance to mention her other friendship with Ember Moon. Bliss regretted that the two weren’t able to wrestle more before WWE released Moon last month.
ewrestlingnews.com

Top Dolla Says He’ll Now Be Using ‘Franc’ As His New Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (Top Dolla) took to Twitter today and posted a video where he revealed that his new ring name will be Fran¢. In his video, he said,. Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Fran¢, and if you didn’t know, now you know. Look, pardon me if I don’t seem to be in the holiday spirit. See, I used to believe in this fake ass jolly old St. Nick that didn’t do anything but take the credit for my family’s actual hard work. See, my dad made me volunteer at homeless shelters, especially during the holiday season, so that I can understand just how quickly everything can go sideways in these cold, dark streets. Honestly, that’s why I’m not shocked that even in a field full of snowflakes, the so-called meteorologists still lack the capability of being able to identify the ones with ‘remarkable characteristics.’ That’s why this Black Friday, I’m buying. I’m buying stock in me and one thing for sure, two things for certain. It damn sure ain’t gonna be no barking. Now go ahead and say the name that make the shorties go crazy. The most shady, Fran¢y baby. Happy holidays.
411mania.com

Big E. Says AEW Forces WWE To Raise Their Game

Big E. weighed in on AEW’s rise and how it forces WWE to raise the game during a recent interview. The WWE Champion appeared on the Illuminerdi show and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On appreciating AEW: “I know, from a fan perspective, a lot of...
heelbynature.com

Top Dolla Claims Hit Row Were Asked To Write Promos For WWE Superstars

Hit Row were recently released by WWE. Former Hit Row members Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis recently spoke to Busted Open Radio, where they discussed being called up to SmackDown shortly before their releases. Top Dolla stated that the group know that they’re talented, and explained...
