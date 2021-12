Christmas romanticism with a twist: "Merry Blah Blah Blah" is a different kind of X-mas carol. Check out Lordi's official video for the new single below. Musically packaged in an absolutely catchy tune, the Finns deliver a wonderfully sarcastic, outraged look at the holiday of all holidays – and simply turn the tables. What if the pigs and turkeys that we normally eat on the holidays each sent their wish to Santa Claus asking to be entitled to prepare people as a scrumptious holiday menu this year? And what if we were the Christmas trees for once?

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO