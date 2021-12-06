ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Activist concerned Black neighborhoods won’t get voice in proposed Horry County redistricting plan

By Maya Lockett
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWi3M_0dFR3wm600

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Council will be working on redrawing the new proposed district maps after receiving mixed reviews during the first public hearing last week.

Black leaders in the area said they were concerned for the historically Black neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach because the map would divide them into multiple districts, which would weaken the area’s voting power.

“The proposed map is cracking their voting population, diluting as other words and not giving the opportunity for someone from that community the opportunity to be elected to office,” said Cedric Blain-Spain, a community activist.

Spain is asking for a competitive district across the map and straighter lines between districts. He also said that the committee should schedule meetings after people get off work in order to give more people a chance to attend.

Committee member Tyler Servant he is happy that the community members are heavily involved with feedback and that their voices deserved to be heard.

“Every single speaker that spoke the other day was extremely important, and so were getting together at this workshop and taking into account all of that feedback, said servant,” he said.

The committee has scheduled a workshop at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and a second public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 in hopes of finalizing a map.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 12

the saint
2d ago

it's time they are left out of something I'm tired of seeing them.cry racist about every thing but even the sky if it didn't have any black clouds.

Reply(1)
8
Jabroni Macaroni
2d ago

All we ever hear are black voices. It’s like white people aren’t even allowed to have an opinion anymore.

Reply
6
Let’s Go, Brandon!
2d ago

In other words, we don’t have a gerrymandered district to insure that a black democrat is elected.

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Highway 90, 905 task force discusses needed repairs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Much-needed changes to Horry County’s main roads are underway. A resolution to install street lights along Highway 90 was approved Wednesday by the county’s infrastructure and regulation committee. “Roads are congested. Schools are crowded. And floods are a real threat,” community members said. Current conditions along Highway 90 and 905 […]
WBTW News13

Other cities share stance after Conway bans open carry in city buildings

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway’s police chief supports the new rule passed by Conway City Council Monday that bans openly carrying guns in city buildings and during city-sponsored events. The City of Conway passed the second and final reading of a new gun law following Monday’s city council meeting. “It’s just an ongoing process of […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County Council approves millions to expand broadband

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Council on Monday approved a contract with Spectrum Southeast to provide broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved homes throughout the county. At least 1,139 homes have been identified to fit into those categories. Approximately $1.5 million in funding will be provided by the county through the American Rescue […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Society
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach commits annual money to fund I-73 with some conditions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously Monday to commit money annually to fund I-73. The resolution will contribute $1.7 million each year to fund the proposed interstate. Other qualifications must be met each year before the city commits the money, but the hospitality tax will be used for […]
WBTW News13

Meeting to discuss 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest, development, crime, appoint Mayor Pro Tem canceled due to low council turnout

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A scheduled Atlantic Beach town council meeting to discuss the 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest event, the purchasing of new police vehicles, a flood damage prevention ordinance and other topics, did not happen Monday evening because not enough members of town council were in attendance. An email was sent to News13 […]
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach lifeguard companies already recruiting for next season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The beach might not quite be on your mind yet, but Lack’s Beach Service is already working on hiring dozens of lifeguards to line Myrtle Beach’s coast next year. The lifeguard company is working hard to recruit workers from the U.S. and abroad after a challenging year finding help. “We’re […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Weather#Getting Together#Racial Injustice#The Horry County Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Audit finds police in Pee Dee, Grand Strand were skipping training videos

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Area police officers have been disciplined after a South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy audit found that officers were skipping training videos. Officers with the Bennettsville Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Conway Police Department and Aynor Police Department were identified […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach releases rendering of Arts and Innovation District ‘City Square’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach has released a rendering of what the Arts and Innovation District’s “City Square” will look like upon completion. The rendering, released on social media, shows the area of Eighth Avenue North, Oak Street and the train depot. The illustration was presented to the Myrtle Beach […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBTW News13

Genesis Health breaks ground on $12M expansion

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Genesis Health broke ground Monday on a new expansion in Darlington. In a groundbreaking ceremony, staff members picked up their shovels and tossed the dirt. However, for many who attended, it was more than a groundbreaking, but a step in the right direction. “Our patient base has been growing and quite […]
WBTW News13

Darlington receives nearly $1 million in funding for downtown pedestrian areas

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Downtown Darlington could look very different in a couple of years thanks to the latest in a series of projects to improve the area. Lisa Bailey, Darlington’s director of planning and economic development, said a federal grant worth just under $1 million will be used to improve the city’s downtown pedestrian […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

2K+
Followers
509
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy