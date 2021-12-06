Activist concerned Black neighborhoods won’t get voice in proposed Horry County redistricting plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Council will be working on redrawing the new proposed district maps after receiving mixed reviews during the first public hearing last week.

Black leaders in the area said they were concerned for the historically Black neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach because the map would divide them into multiple districts, which would weaken the area’s voting power.

“The proposed map is cracking their voting population, diluting as other words and not giving the opportunity for someone from that community the opportunity to be elected to office,” said Cedric Blain-Spain, a community activist.

Spain is asking for a competitive district across the map and straighter lines between districts. He also said that the committee should schedule meetings after people get off work in order to give more people a chance to attend.

Committee member Tyler Servant he is happy that the community members are heavily involved with feedback and that their voices deserved to be heard.

“Every single speaker that spoke the other day was extremely important, and so were getting together at this workshop and taking into account all of that feedback, said servant,” he said.

The committee has scheduled a workshop at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and a second public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 in hopes of finalizing a map.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.