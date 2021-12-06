Suspect arrested, charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old boy

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An arrest was made in the hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old boy in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday.

The highway patrol said numerous tips from the public came in on possible sightings of the vehicle that fit the description of the pickup truck involved in the crash.

The incident occurred in Cass Township on Sunday just after 9 a.m. when troopers say a pickup truck driving north on Bowman Road struck the young teen on his bike. The highway patrol identified the 13-year-old as Luke R. Newswanger.

Bud D. Thornsberry (courtesy: Richland County Jail )

Troopers followed up on suspect leads that led them to the arrest of Bud D. Thornsberry, 38, of Shiloh. The highway patrol said Thornsberry approached them while they were out looking for him. His vehicle was seized and is being held as evidence.

Thornsberry was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop after an accident causing death; all of these charges are felonies.

He’s being held in the Richland County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.